On this episode, Kennedy sits down with former White House Chef & retired Master Sergeant of the U.S. Army Chef Andre Rush to discuss his upcoming book, Call Me Chef, Dammit!. Chef Rush describes how his upbringing in the South influenced his culinary career, which led him to eventually become the White House Chef during four Presidential administrations. He later emphasizes his mission to raise awareness for mental health, as he uses food as medicine and therapy to overcome depression, anxiety, and PTSD.

