More than 50 pieces of art are on display during the USD 475 Art Show at the C.L. Hoover Opera House. The show, that began Friday evening, continues Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Art teacher David Goheen said art from Junction City High and Middle Schools and from all the elementary schools in the district is included in the show. "It's a good show. We haven't had one for two years because of COVID so it's kind of nice to be back doing this again."

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO