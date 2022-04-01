Town of Utica under boil water notice

UTICA, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A boil water notice was issued for the Town of Utica on Thursday, March 31.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH), the notice affects 856 customers. The boil water notice was issued due to a system wide pressure loss due to a power outage caused by the severe weather on Wednesday, March 30.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.

