ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, MS

Town of Utica under boil water notice

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1H24_0ewkA6aM00

UTICA, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A boil water notice was issued for the Town of Utica on Thursday, March 31.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH), the notice affects 856 customers. The boil water notice was issued due to a system wide pressure loss due to a power outage caused by the severe weather on Wednesday, March 30.

MEMA reports 9 tornadoes hit state on March 30

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

7 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been seven confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi after storms rocked through the state on Tuesday. The seven are a confirmed EF-1 in the Goodman community of Holmes County, a confirmed EF-1 in Edwards, an EF-1 in western Ridgeland and another EF-1 in northern Clinton. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV.com

PHOTOS: Possible tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Damage from possible tornadoes ripped across central Mississippi on Wednesday, March 30. The severe storms caused damage in many areas knocking down trees, power lines and damaging homes and businesses. Possible twin tornadoes moved through Hinds County Wednesday afternoon. The storm caused damage in downtown Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

TAKE A LOOK: Jackson tornado track

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm Team 12 reported a tornado crossed through southwest Jackson around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30. A track of the storm showed the storm move past the WJTV 12 News studio in South Jackson and toward Flowood Drive in Rankin County. The Hinds County EOC reported damage on South State […]
JACKSON, MS
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Utilities issues a precautionary boil water notice

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Utilities Department would like to notify customers that water will be shut off from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Monday, March 21 due to a scheduled water main tie-in. The department has issued a precautionary boil water notice for the following day, Tuesday, March 22, after the water has been restored for the following locations:
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Utica, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Tornado#Msdh#Mema#Nexstar Media Inc
KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
Magnolia State Live

Winds rip roof off of Mississippi motel

Winds tore off a portion of a motel roof Wednesday afternoon in Brookhaven. Anna Thomas, assistant manager of America’s Best Value Inn, said the wind lifted a portion of the metal roof and deposited it onto two customer-owned vehicles. “No one was hurt, thankfully,” Thomas said. Insurance and...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Tuscaloosa Thread

LOOK: Tornado in Kemper County, Mississippi

Townsquare Media radio listeners Tom and Cody from Kemper County, Mississippi sent in this video of an unwrapped tornado. This tornado is a part of the system appraoching West Alabama and Tuscaloosa County. The next video shows the damage caused by the same tornado. For the latest severe weather updates,...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Warren County sheriff provides update on storm damage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As severe weather approaches Warren County, Sheriff Martin Pace said storm damage is starting to take effect. Three trees were reported down in the Eagle Lake. Sheriff Pace urged all neighbors to take shelter in their safe place. Safe rooms have not opened at this time due to preliminary winds yet, […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Truck, homes damaged in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Damaging storms rolled through Santa Rosa County early Thursday morning. Milton residents awoke to sounds of winds howling and were surprised by the damage caused by powerful, gusty winds. Some gusts could have reached up to 80 miles per hour, according to the First Alert Storm Team. “It was very scary,” […]
WJTV 12

Stokes claims mayor illegally signed garbage contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the garbage dispute in Jackson continues, one councilman is accusing the mayor of running the city like a mob boss. Richard’s Disposal trucks came in and out of gates near Hawkins Field Airport on Friday, April 1. They have been collecting trash throughout the city, but city leaders are split […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Tupelo couple sues north Mississippi hospital for alleged balance billing

TUPELO, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – A Tupelo couple is suing a north Mississippi hospital and its affiliates over an alleged balance-billing scheme that cost them nearly $50,000.  Balance billing is illegal under a state law passed in 2013. The law states that if a health care provider accepts payment from a health insurance company on […]
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy