Town of Utica under boil water notice
UTICA, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A boil water notice was issued for the Town of Utica on Thursday, March 31.
According to the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH), the notice affects 856 customers. The boil water notice was issued due to a system wide pressure loss due to a power outage caused by the severe weather on Wednesday, March 30.MEMA reports 9 tornadoes hit state on March 30
Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.
The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0