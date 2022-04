A new species of giant tortoise has been discovered in the Galapagos Islands after scientists found animals living on one side of the archipelago had not previously been recorded.The study, published last week in the journal Heredity, assessed the DNA of tortoise bone museum samples collected from the highlands of the San Cristóbal island over a century ago and compared them with those of giant tortoises currently living on the island.Researchers, including those from the University of Newcastle in the UK and Yale University in the US, found that the DNA from the museum samples did not match that of...

WILDLIFE ・ 19 DAYS AGO