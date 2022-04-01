Bryce Hopkins highlights from 2021-22 season

We’re two days away from basketball Armageddon in the state of North Carolina: Duke and UNC facing off in the Final Four. The two arch rivals have never met in the NCAA Tournament before. Now, they’ll battle for the right to play in Monday night’s national championship game.
CINCINNATI — Former University of Cincinnati and current West Virginia head coach, Bob Huggins, will be headlining the class of 2022 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. NBA and basketball analyst Shams Charania broke the news this evening, saying that a formal announcement from the Hall of Fame will...
Ohio State basketball will need to replace seven members of its roster for the upcoming season. The Buckeyes have the No. 5 ranked class in the nation and the best class in the Big Ten according to 247Sports. With only five freshmen signed in the class, it leaves room to explore the transfer portal for potential proven help.
After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — For the 48th time over 47 years of unparalleled coaching, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski took the slow walk to midcourt and shook the hand of the North Carolina coach who beat him. After that, he found his wife, Mickie, and they made the...
