PULLMAN - Effective April 1, 2022, Dr. Raelynn Farnsworth will officially take over as chief medical officer of the Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital. Her appointment makes her just the third to lead the hospital, which has become the Pacific Northwest’s largest 24/7 veterinary referral center since opening in 1996. The appointment date also marks Dr. Farnsworth’s 20-year anniversary at the hospital.

