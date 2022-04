BRISTOL – The Arts & Culture Commission has completed fundraising for a public art mural which will pay tribute to the life of Martin Luther King Jr. The $15,000 mural, which will be located on the Primo Press building at 106 Riverside Ave., will begin in May. Connecticut artist Micaela Levesque will paint the mural. The project is being done in partnership with Connecticut's RiseUp Group, which plans to create 39 murals statewide to honor each year of King's life.

