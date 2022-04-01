ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From California

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Celebrities, they're just like us ! Well, as we learned during the early days of the pandemic, that statement really isn't true. But we do have things in common with them. Some of them even hail from the same states and cities we grew up in!

Family Minded compiled a list of the most famous celebrities from every state. "... before they were rich and famous and recognized everywhere they went, they all had to start somewhere. With dreams of making it big, they worked hard, caught a big break, and became the stars we see today," writes the website.

According to the site, the most famous celebrity from California is... Kim Kardashian !

Photo: Getty Images

The reality TV star was born in Los Angeles and attended Marymount High School in Bel-Air, California. Here's what Family Minded said about one of the best-known Kardashians:

"Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous celebrities in the world, a reality TV star and businesswoman. She was born in Los Angeles in 1980. Kardashian first appeared in the public eye in the reality series, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" in 2007. The series will end in 2021 after 14 years. She has created a fashion brand, makeup and perfume lines, and huge social media following — over 60 million on Twitter — all of which have made her a highly paid spokesperson and a multimillionaire. Kardashian is working to become a lawyer without going to law school. California does not require a law degree to take the bar exam. This special program called the California Law Office or Judge’s Chamber Program is available to anyone, and Kardashian is participating in it."

To see the most famous celebrity from every state, click here !

