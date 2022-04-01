ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Yan, NY

BREAKING: Penn Yan Nursing Home Resident Charged in Death of Another

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 1 day ago

An assault that occurred at a local nursing home on Monday has resulted in the arrest of an 83-year-old Penn Yan man on criminally negligent homicide charges. Penn Yan Police say James...

