BREAKING: Penn Yan Nursing Home Resident Charged in Death of Another

A pregnant woman was attacked and punched in the face on a crowded late night bus in Philadelphia after she allegedly refused to give up her seat.Authorities say the 6’2” attacker assaulted the woman at around 1.45am on Sunday. The bus driver alerted transit police, but the man fled.“Police said the suspect approached the woman, who was seated, and demanded that she give her seat to him. When she refused, he punched her in the face and pushed her, then fled,” said SEPTA.The woman was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.Officials say that the suspect, a homeless...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 19 DAYS AGO