Fundraiser to help end-of-life care program funded

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Solace House of the Ozarks in Joplin provides end-of-life care for people on Hospice who can’t stay in their own homes.

It’s a free service funded solely by donations and grants and ran by a staff of volunteers.

This weekend, it’s hosting a fundraiser gala featuring a concert and an art show. Some items to be shown date back to the time of Joan of Arc.

“We are having a Fundraiser Gala this coming Saturday afternoon at 2 PM at the First United Methodist Church on 4th and Byers. A concert first at 2 PM featuring local musicians and then followed by an art show….the Collection of Tal Crim. This collection has never been seen in its entirety and includes original items from the time of Joan of Arc. Tickets are $25, $10 for students and $10 for volunteers at Solace House.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.