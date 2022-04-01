ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida man gets 18 months in prison for threats to Pelosi, AOC

By Josh Gerstein
 1 day ago
Paul Hoeffer admitted that in March 2019 he left a vulgar voice mail message at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, threatening to cut her head off “Jihadist style” and warning her to “sleep with one eye open.” | Francis Chung/E&E News

A Florida man was sentenced Friday to a year and a half in federal prison for issuing a series of crude and violent threats to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Paul Hoeffer, 60, of Palm Beach Gardens, received the sentence at a hearing in Fort Pierce, Fla., after pleading guilty to three felony counts of making interstate threats against Pelosi (D-Calif.), Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and a prominent prosecutor in Chicago, Kim Foxx, court records show.

Prosecutors had asked U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon for a sentence of about 3½ years in prison for Hoeffer. His defense asked for leniency, noting that he was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

Hoeffer admitted that in March 2019 he left a vulgar voice mail message at Pelosi’s office, threatening to cut her head off “Jihadist style” and warning her to “sleep with one eye open.”

Hoeffer also conceded that around the same time he left a series of threatening messages for Foxx, who is Black, including a racial slur. “Bullets are going to rattle your fucking brain,” one message said.

The messages to Pelosi in 2019 led the FBI to visit Hoeffer at his home and warn him not to make such calls to Congress, court papers say. He apologized and promised not to, according to court records.

However, Hoeffer struck again in November 2020, calling Ocasio-Cortez’s New York office and leaving another threatening message. “I’ll rip your head off ... Keep one eye open when you sleep,” he said, according to court filings.

U.S. Capitol Police officials have said threats against lawmakers have risen dramatically in recent years. In a report last May, police said threats were up 107 percent from a year earlier. Justice Department officials have also announced a crackdown against threats to public officials at all levels of government.

Comments / 352

Anyaka
1d ago

But it was ok for nasty Kathy Griffin to threaten the president of the United States by holding up a severed head of Trump? PROOF THAT AMERICA IS UNDER COMMUNIST RULE BY THE DEMOCRATS.

Reply(30)
146
Hunters Pipe
15h ago

How bad is Pelosi? Just look at San Francisco and the crime there. People have to put signs on their cars saying there is nothing to steal. She needs to be deported to Afghanistan.

Reply(33)
68
Democrats are scum of the earth
1d ago

Communism working at its best !! Lock up anyone that don’t like you are your ideas!! Better wake up people , it could be you next!!

Reply(23)
102
