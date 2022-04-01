Jen Psaki bashed cable news before she took MSNBC gig

White House press secretary Jen Psaki declared that “cable news is dying” and that its “ratings are dwindling” — just months before she reportedly accepted an offer from MSNBC.

Psaki made the remarks during an interview with actor Rob Lowe on his podcast on Feb. 18. Her remarks were cited by the news site Mediaite .

“So I’m going to give you an optimistic view on this right now, which is — cable news is dying, right?” Psaki told Lowe on his podcast, “Literally! With Rob Lowe.” “The ratings are dwindling, right? And there’s dwindling readership as well of a lot of national newspapers.”

Psaki said she hoped that streaming news platforms instead would come in to replace cable TV news with “a form for creating a range of content that is informative” rather than just having “Democrats and Republicans yelling at each other on a set.”

“And isn’t from a viewpoint but is telling you and explaining to you what does voter suppression mean?” Psaki said. “When we say ‘misinformation,’ what is that, right? Or when we say ‘climate change,’ what do we mean by that? And it’s not just about people hugging trees.”

Rob Lowe, who starred on the hit TV drama “The West Wing,” is also the host of a podcast called “Literally! With Rob Lowe.”NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Psaki is in exclusive talks with MSNBC and has been in close consultation with the White House counsel’s office about her pending departure, Axios reported Friday , citing sources familiar with the plans.

The tentative deal would place Psaki as the host of a show on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock. She would also be a part of MSNBC’s live cable programming on various shows, according to Axios.

While no deal has been finalized, Psaki has reportedly informed two senior officials at the White House of her departure and her future plans, two sources told the outlet.

The White House press team has not yet been formally notified that Psaki will be leaving.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told actor Rob Lowe on his podcast earlier this year that “cable news is dying” — months before securing a gig at MSNBC.Getty ImagesPsaki, a former Obama administration official who was a paid commentator for CNN during the Trump presidency, was long expected to return to television.Getty Images

Psaki has long been expected to depart the White House for a TV gig, and reports emerged in February that her services were sought by both CNN — where she worked as a commentator during the Trump administration — and MSNBC.

At the time, Psaki laughed off a question seeking to confirm the report, saying she would still be working at the White House for the time being.

“I have more than enough on my plate here. And so you can’t get rid of me quite yet,” Psaki told reporters.

Psaki will not replace Rachel Maddow at MSNBC, according to a report.MSNBC

In May 2021, the press secretary indicated that she planned to depart from the administration sometime this year.

“I think it’s going to be time for somebody else to have this job in a year from now or about a year from now,” she said at the time on a podcast with CNN analyst David Axelrod.

Psaki has not briefed the press since March 21. The following day, she announced she had tested positive for COVID-19 , forcing her to miss President Biden’s trip to Belgium and Poland. Her deputy, Karine Jean-Pierre, went in her stead and tested positive upon her return to the US last weekend.

Psaki’s departure would follow several exits from Vice President Kamala Harris’ office , including that of former spokesperson Symone Sanders, who also signed an exclusive deal with MSNBC in January to host a show on Peacock.

It is not uncommon for former administration officials — such as press secretaries — to join networks as commentators or hosts.

Former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany works as a commentator for Fox News, while another former Trump press secretary, Sean Spicer, hosts his own show on Newsmax TV.