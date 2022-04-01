ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Springfield man arrested in courtroom disturbance allegedly bit correctional officer

By Staff report
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 1 day ago

A 52-year-old Springfield man was arrested this morning after a disturbance in a Sangamon County courtroom during which he allegedly bit a county correctional officer.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell , in a press release, said Ronnie A. Wright entered the seventh-floor courtroom of Circuit Judge Ryan Cadigan while it was in session at about 9:55 a.m. The man walked past the gallery area, attempted to approach Cadigan and refused requests to stop or exit the courtroom, Campbell said.

County detectives and a county correctional officer attempted to remove Wright.

"He refused to leave the courtroom and fought with law enforcement personnel. During the incident, the male suspect bit a correctional officer on the arm," Campbell said in the release.

Crime: Illinois lawmakers try to tackle 'organized retail crime' as legislative session wraps up

Campbell said Wright was handcuffed and taken to the county jail.

He was booked in for aggravated battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

"(Wright) was transported to the hospital for evaluation and treated for a non-life-threatening injury stemming from this incident," Campbell said.

Campbell later said Wright was treated for minor abrasions before being returned to the jail.

The incident occurred in Courtroom 7C of the county building at 200 S. Ninth St.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield man arrested in courtroom disturbance allegedly bit correctional officer

