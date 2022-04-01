ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Images: Shenendehowa takes on Niskayuna in boys’ lacrosse (8 Photos)

By Peter R. Barber
The Daily Gazette
 1 day ago

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Niskayuna's Tanner Williams handles the ball next to Shenendehowa's Quinn O'Connor, left, and Greg Sweet

SCHENECTADY – Shenendehowa took on Niskayuna Thursday evening Union College’s Frank Bailey Field and Shenendehowa came away the victor.

Photos from the game from our Peter R. Barber


Niskayuna goalie Tyler Carroll makes a pass over Shenendehowa’s Drew Canterbury PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE


Shenendehowa’s Reid Metler takes a shot next to Niskayuna’s Nathan Dominikowski PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE


Niskayuna’s Dillon Licht handles the ball over Shenendehowa’s Matt Gleason PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE


Niskayuna’s Lucas Klokiw makes a pass over Shenendehowa’s Logan Linn PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE


Niskayuna’s Dillon Licht celebrates a goal with team mate Davey Carroll. PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE


Shenendehowa’s Colin Bullock leaps in front of Niskayuna’s Gavin Pendergast. PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE


Niskayuna’s Tanner Williams handles the ball next to Shenendehowa’s Quinn O’Connor, left, and Greg Sweet. PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE


Niskayuna’s Quinn Gullickson handles the ball next to Shenendehowa’s Calvin Hicks PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

