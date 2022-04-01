Images: Shenendehowa takes on Niskayuna in boys’ lacrosse (8 Photos)

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Niskayuna's Tanner Williams handles the ball next to Shenendehowa's Quinn O'Connor, left, and Greg Sweet

SCHENECTADY – Shenendehowa took on Niskayuna Thursday evening Union College’s Frank Bailey Field and Shenendehowa came away the victor.

Photos from the game from our Peter R. Barber

Game Story: Shenendehowa tops Niskayuna in boys’ lacrosse

Niskayuna goalie Tyler Carroll makes a pass over Shenendehowa’s Drew Canterbury PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Shenendehowa’s Reid Metler takes a shot next to Niskayuna’s Nathan Dominikowski PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Niskayuna’s Dillon Licht handles the ball over Shenendehowa’s Matt Gleason PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Niskayuna’s Lucas Klokiw makes a pass over Shenendehowa’s Logan Linn PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Niskayuna’s Dillon Licht celebrates a goal with team mate Davey Carroll. PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Shenendehowa’s Colin Bullock leaps in front of Niskayuna’s Gavin Pendergast. PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Niskayuna’s Tanner Williams handles the ball next to Shenendehowa’s Quinn O’Connor, left, and Greg Sweet. PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Niskayuna’s Quinn Gullickson handles the ball next to Shenendehowa’s Calvin Hicks PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

