Salt Lake City, UT

Windshield shatters during Delta flight from Salt Lake City to D.C.

By Kiah Armstrong
wbtw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – A flight heading from Salt Lake City to Washington D.C. had to be diverted Thursday due to a shattered windshield. Passengers aboard the flight said the plane made an unexpected landing in Denver...

www.wbtw.com

