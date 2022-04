Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Students from local schools will build approximately 2,000 square feet of wetlands on the Louisiana coastline this April. Volunteers from the Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana (CCA) and Phillips 66 will be joined by over 100 students from Pearl Watson Elementary, LaGrange High, Westlake High and Episcopal Day School to create the floating islands installation on Friday, April 1, according to CCA.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 15 DAYS AGO