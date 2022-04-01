ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northville, MI

U-M survey shows partisan beliefs may be impacting financial planning

By Kim Russell
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 1 day ago
Since the 1940s, the University of Michigan has surveyed consumers, tracking how they are doing financially and where they think the economy is going.

The latest survey results released last week show consumer sentiment is at a new decade low. The reason: inflation is making consumers feel like they are getting pay cuts.

The survey also found a clear distinction between Republicans, Democrats and independents participants.

Economists say partisan beliefs may be impacting the ability to financially plan.

Guernsey Farms Dairy in Northville has been in business for 83 years strong. As a multi-generational family business, its story reflects our region’s history and economy.

Joe Kinville, grandson of Guernsey Farms Dairy founder John McGuire, shared how inflation has impacted the business over the years.

“(My grandfather’s) first job out of high school was for his neighbor, splitting wood from sunup to sundown for 75 cents a day. And he was happy with that," Kinville said.

At Guernsey farms, they've held on to one of their old menus. They aren’t sure how old it is but estimate it’s about 50 years old.

A cheeseburger at that point was about 30 cents. Now it is going to cost you about $12, but today’s burger is probably bigger.

7 Action News talked to people dining at the business about the inflation they are witnessing right now in the economy.

“I just keep thinking, I have to keep working a little longer, which I just turned 71,” Keith Schilling, a customer at Guernsey Farms Dairy, said.

Schilling and his wife Teri say they feel pessimistic and concerned inflation will continue to dramatically increase expenses.

“It’s going to go high,” Shilling said.

Three retired teachers from South Lyon Middle School say they are on fixed incomes and concerned about inflation.

“I went shopping yesterday for fruits and vegetables, no meats. And it was $85.” one of the retired teachers said.

Another one said, “My huge concern is the price of the homes. I have four grandchildren in their 20s. Two of them are actively looking for their first home. They can’t afford it.”

They are not alone.

The University of Michigan surveys show that consumer expectations on the economy dropped to 54.3 this month — that is a 31.9% decrease from a year ago as people expect their financial situation to get worse due to inflation.

They asked those surveyed whether they are Republican, Democrat or independent. The index shows Republicans are much more pessimistic and Democrats are much more optimistic.

Professor Richard Curtin, who collects the data, said independents tend to have expectations for inflation more in line with the projections economists have.

“Well it is a dangerous time to be an economic forecaster,” said Steven Miller, director of the Center for Economic Analysis at Michigan State University.

“Mid-term, we expect the Federal Reserve to be pretty aggressive fighting inflation here in the U.S. We expect that to have an impact on the growth of inflation. Right now, it is hovering around 6%. Most projections out the whole of 2022 around 4% overall,” Miller said.

Back at Guernsey’s, owners hope inflation doesn’t milk our money of value. As a sign at Guernsey says, “Cow puns are music to our ears.”

But the bottom line: Try to keep partisanship out of it if you are trying to plan as accurately as possible.

Related
NBC Miami

Inflation Is Causing Some Older Americans to Delay Retirement Plans, Survey Shows

Some 13% of Gen Xers and baby boomers say they have postponed or considered delaying retirement due to inflation, according to a Nationwide survey. However, these shifts may reflect a lack of understanding and confidence in their financial plan, experts say. As inflation rises, many Americans are shifting life milestones,...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Northville, MI
Northville, MI
Business
FOXBusiness

Odds of US recession in 2022 much 'higher' vs a year ago, Fmr. Chase chief economist says

Former Chase chief economist Anthony Chan discussed the odds of a recession in 2022 during an interview on "Varney & Co." Wednesday. "Given everything that we know today, the probability is over 40%. But for me to give you the super clear-cut answer, I would love the probability of something to be 100%, and we're not there yet," he told FOX Business' Stuart Varney.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Why a U.S. Recession Isn't Imminent in 2022 — Economic Indicators

Recession fears have increased over the last month after Russia invaded Ukraine. The inversion in the yield curve has only compounded recession fears. Is a U.S. recession coming in 2022 and what are the best investments in a recessionary environment?. Article continues below advertisement. The most recent U.S. recession was...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

How to Invest in a Recession: Stocks to Buy and Stocks to Avoid

A few months ago, a recession wouldn't have been one of the concerns for most investors. However, things have changed considerably during the last month. Recession fears have risen since Russia invaded Ukraine. Inflation has been rampant, which led the Fed to raise interest rates. Many people are concerned about whether the Fed can tread this path of controlling runaway inflation without dipping the economy into a recession. What's the best way to invest in a recession?
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U M#Curtin University#Republicans#Democrats#Guernsey Farms Dairy#Action News
Surprise Independent

Five Benefits of Financial Planning for Women

- Women often juggle many important duties. They are caregivers, business owners, household managers, community leaders and volunteers. Balancing these varied responsibilities often affects their financial needs and outlook, and it can present some challenges to reaching their personal and financial goals. Working with a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional can...
ECONOMY
SFGate

3 Ways Small-Business Owners Will Feel a Fed Rate Increase

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates this week, with additional hikes likely throughout 2022. Small-business owners could feel the impact of those rate increases with more expensive loans, higher credit card costs and slower business growth as the Fed works to cool the economy.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Citi raises its forecast for China's GDP growth, bringing it closer to the official target

BEIJING — China's economy faces so much new pressure from Covid that Beijing may increase stimulus — boosting overall growth, Citi said Thursday. "Given the strong start of the year and the anticipated government support, we revise up our growth forecast from 4.7% to 5.0% for 2022," Xiangrong Yu, chief China economist at Citi, said in a report late Thursday.
RETAIL
World Economic Forum

Economy news: The stories to read this week

This weekly wrapper brings you the latest stories from the world of economics and finance and about the global economy. Top economy stories: China's largest banks warn about challenges ahead; US inflation concern hits 40-year high; Biden administration proposes minimum tax on US's richest individuals. 1. Top global economy news...
MARKETS
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

