ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

US soccer star Hope Solo arrested for DWI, child abuse in North Carolina

By Lauren Silver, Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QjAz3_0ewk6DM300

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Decorated soccer star Hope Solo has released a statement from her attorney after the former U.S. women’s national team goalkeeper was arrested Thursday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Update 8:31 p.m. EDT April 1: The Winston-Salem Police Department confirmed that they arrested Hope Amelia Stevens, 40, of Roaring River, known professionally as Hope Solo, in the parking lot of a Winston-Salem business, WGHP-TV reported. She was charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse. She was been released from jail and has a court date of June 28, the television station reported, citing a police report.

Solo married Jerramy Stevens, a former tight end for the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in 2012, according to The Associated Press. The couple has twins, Vittorio Genghis and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens, born on March 4, 2020.

Police said that Solo’s two children were in the car, WHGP reported.

At the Forsyth County Jail, Solo refused to take a blood alcohol test, but a Winston-Salem police officer obtained a search warrant for Solo to submit a blood or urine sample, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Original report: A post to Solo’s Twitter account Friday reads, “On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges.” The statement is credited to Solo’s attorney, Rich Nichols.

According to court documents, a witness observed Solo “passed out” behind the wheel of her vehicle for more than an hour, with the engine running and children in the backseat, WGHP reported.

Hope Solo was previously arrested on domestic violence charges in 2014. That case was dismissed, in part due to witnesses declining to testify, USA Today reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

133K+

Followers

97K+

Posts

49M+

Views

Follow WSB Channel 2 Atlanta and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
FOX8 News

First grade teacher among 2 arrested for methamphetamine trafficking in North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Narcotics Unit arrested two suspects on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine on March 18. Antonisha Chambers, 34, has been charged with trafficking by possession, trafficking by transport, maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of narcotics and conspiracy. The police department says Chambers is employed as […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
NJ.com

Second man wanted in Jersey City fatal shooting is arrested in North Carolina

A second person involved in a fight that ended in a fatal shooting in Jersey City in November has been charged. Damean Bates, 33, of West Orange was arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina Tuesday by members of the United States Marshals Service Eastern District of North Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Winston-salem, NC
City
Roaring River, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Star, NC
WNCT

A wayward bluebird is causing a stir on the North Carolina coast

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — Bird watchers on the North Carolina coast have gotten a special treat recently. “Rocky,” as he’s been dubbed, has been capturing folks’ attention, but not just because he’s Carolina blue! Rocky is a mountain bluebird, normally only found in the higher elevations of the Western United States. While they aren’t […]
ANIMALS
WTOK-TV

Diamondhead man arrested in connection to North Carolina cold case

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - A man living in Diamondhead is the prime suspect in a North Carolina murder. Federal authorities arrested 71-year-old Warren Luther Alexander Tuesday at his Diamondhead home. He’s accused of a 30-year-old murder in Surry County, North Carolina. Alexander was arrested after a joint investigation by...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
News 8 KFMB

US Marines killed in Norway crash were all stationed in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The U.S. Marine Corps identified four Marines killed when their Osprey helicopter crashed during a NATO drill in Norway. They were assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force and were stationed in North Carolina. II MEF identified the soldiers as:. Capt. Matthew...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hope Solo
Collin Cunningham

Thursday in Charlotte: I-85 crashes this week, Myers Park HS forfeits football season and more

(Yassine Khalfalli/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! It is Thursday, March 31, and for the last day of Music Month we'll be previewing J. Cole's Dreamville Festival, which comes to Raleigh courtesy of the Fayetteville-raised rapper this weekend. Before that, we recount a series of crashes that caused fatal injuries and backups on Interstate 85 near the Queen City this week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Dwi#Child Abuse#Wghp Tv#The Seattle Seahawks#Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Associated Press#Whgp#The Winston Salem Journal
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
133K+
Followers
97K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy