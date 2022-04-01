ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University, FL

At UF library, the Karl Marx study room is gone, sparking protests

By Divya Kumar
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6bIW_0ewk6CTK00
A view of Library West near the center of the University of Florida campus in Gainesville. [ University of Florida ]

For eight years, Room 229 inside Library West at the University of Florida has been named after Karl Marx.

That changed on March 10, when the university took down the plaque at the room’s entrance recognizing the author of The Communist Manifesto. School officials tied the decision to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying Marx “invokes strong and painful memories of Soviet domination and oppression.”

But the action followed coverage in conservative media that took aim at the room’s name, including a March 8 Breitbart headline that read “Campus Commies.”

Since then, the room has become another flashpoint on a campus that has weathered months of controversy over alleged violations of academic freedom and charges that school leaders are too easily cowed by the state’s political leaders.

Last weekend, a dozen students staged a 13-hour sit-in outside the study room. A “Free Karl Marx” petition is being circulated, and flyers with Marx’s face are appearing on campus.

The petition is the work of the University of Florida Young Democratic Socialists, who have countered the removal by posting replicas of the plaque in the library.

“As a university that prides itself on quality education, the justification for this removal on the basis of the ongoing tragic conflict in Ukraine lacks any historical basis,” the group says in its petition, which had 263 signatures as of Friday morning. “Karl Marx was a German philosopher who died in 1833. The current Russian imperialist state is run by capitalist oligarchs who hold no affinity to the Marxist slogan: ‘From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09te4S_0ewk6CTK00
After the University of Florida removed a plaque on a library room that was dedicated to Karl Marx in 2014, a student group has been posting replicas of the plaque in its place. [ Courtesy Aron Ali-McClory. ]

The student group pointed to an article published three days before the sign was removed in the online publication Campus Reform, which bills itself as “a conservative watchdog to the nation’s higher education system.” Among other points, the article asserted that Marxism has “become an internalized notion among American college professors.”

A day later, Breitbart published its article, which included a passage saying UF “props up Marx’s name” while “schools across the country are tearing down American figures.”

In removing the Marx plaque, the university suggested people had complained but primarily cited world events.

“To many people around the world, the Russian invasion of Ukraine invokes strong and painful memories of Soviet domination and oppression, which had an indisputable link to Marxist ideology,” university spokeswoman Hessy Fernandez said in a statement. “For that reason, some people were troubled by the idea of having a room on the University of Florida campus with Marx’s name on it, and so the decision was made to remove the name.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6I5S_0ewk6CTK00

The study room, which had been named for Marx since 2014, is one of 15 rooms named after thinkers and writers in Library West, which sits near the center of campus and houses collections in the humanities and social sciences.

The petition said the removal is “insulting to UF students who have been fighting for years to change the name of buildings glorifying racists and homophobes only to receive no response from administration.”

They pointed to Julius Wayne Reitz, the namesake of Reitz Union on campus, who they wrote denied admission to Black students and allowed “witch hunts” for LGBTQ community members through the Johns Committee in the 1950s. They pointed out eight other names of segregationists and confederates whose names are highlighted at various campus locations.

“The University of Florida has a long history of censorship from the McCarthy-era witch hunts of President Reitz to its most recent attempts to prevent professors from testifying,” they wrote, referring to the academic freedom controversy last fall. “These acts of censorship consistently target left-wing ideas at the behest of a right-wing state government.”

Aron Ali-McClory, vice president of the student organization and a freshman majoring in political science, noted that the state has made a point of ensuring all are comfortable expressing their viewpoints on college campuses. That notion is embodied in the “intellectual diversity” bill passed last year by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The removal “should concern people of all political backgrounds,” he said, “because it means the university is open to being influenced by institutions such as the state government to act and do things in accordance.”

Comments / 1

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Scooter rider, 81, crashes before hitting bus in Pinellas Park, police say

PINELLAS PARK — An 81-year-old man is in critical condition after sliding on the roadway to avoid hitting a bus, police say. Pinellas Park Police say James Woods, 81, of Pinellas Park, was riding a 2022 motor scooter east on 70th Avenue approaching 44th Street North around 2:35 p.m. on Friday. A Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus was stopped at a local bus stop, but Woods was unable to slow down.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
University, FL
Local
Florida Society
University, FL
Education
Salon

A new civil war? Maybe so — but it won't look anything like the first one

Almost every day offers more evidence of how American fascism is becoming a reality. We now know for certain that Donald Trump and his coup cabal attempted to overthrow American democracy on Jan. 6, 2021. The coup continues as Republicans and their agents are attacking America's multiracial democracy in dozens of states, seeking to make it impossible for Black and brown Americans and other Democratic Party constituents to have their votes counted fairly.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Are white Christians under attack in America? No, but the myth is winning

Every evening, Fox News tells a story about America. It’s a story about how traditional American values are being undermined by radical leftists – how marginalized populations actually account for a huge portion of the country, and that they want to take America from white Christians. These radicals are atheists, Muslims, Jews. They are people of color, vegans, coastal city dwellers and, of course, Democrats.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Karl Marx
Deseret News

The history of lynching is more heartbreaking than you think

On March 7, a very long struggle for justice came one step closer to success. The Senate passed legislation that designates lynching as a hate crime and sent the Emmett Till Antilynching Act to President Joe Biden’s desk. For the Rev. Malcolm Foley, who wrote his doctoral dissertation on...
WACO, TX
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Should we teach Critical Race Theory in Mississippi?

Since the 1980’s, when the Rev. Jerry Falwell organized and mobilized the Radical Right, the concept of political correctness has been anathema to those on that end of the ideological spectrum. Nothing was out of bounds. Pro-abortionists were baby-killers. Drug users were the worst kind of criminals. Affirmative action was preferential treatment to advance the undeserving. And poor people were lazy, shiftless deadbeats.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TIME

Trumps, Bidens, and Thomases: It’s Time to Stop Pretending All Political Families Are Off Limits

This article is part of The D.C. Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. The soprano Margaret Truman had the seats packed at Constitutional Hall for a 1950 concert with the National Symphony Orchestra. The applause that evening, as was the norm for the well-heeled crowd of Washington insiders, was enthusiastic. After all, her father was the incumbent President living just down the block, and anything less than a full-throated brava would have been impolite.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#University System#College#Protest#The Communist Manifesto#Russian#Soviet#German
Mic

Mo Brooks is thrilled to remind you that he was an integral part of the Jan. 6 insurrection

Alabama Republican congressman and Senate hopeful Mo Brooks is not what you’d call a “smart man.” There was the time he quoted Hitler on the House floor, or the other time he tweeted his email password to 100,000 of his closest friends, or the other other time he said that climate change is all due to rocks getting wet. We’re not exactly talking about a world-class mind at work here, people.
ALABAMA STATE
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
WABE

The history behind the Langston Hughes poem used in the Ketanji Brown Jackson hearing

And yet must be—the land where every man is free.”. That line comes from Langston Hughes’ poem “Let America Be America Again,” first published in Esquire in 1936. It’s a long poem (which you can read in full here), that captures the wide swath of feelings from members of the under class begging America to fulfill its stated promises. It was deeply relevant then, and still is today — as evidenced by Sen. Cory Booker yesterday quoting the poem in support of Supreme Court nominee Kentaji Brown Jackson during her second day of confirmation hearings.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Tampa Bay Times

What’s keeping Medicaid enrollees from getting COVID vaccine?

Two prominent Democratic senators have requested a Government Accountability Office study of why COVID-19 vaccination rates remain far lower among Medicaid enrollees than the general population and what barriers are impeding state efforts to increase immunizations among program beneficiaries, low-income people who have been disproportionately affected by the virus. Sens....
TAMPA, FL
yr.media

Opinion: From a Student Who Used to Worship Them, College Rankings Are Worthless

This story was originally published on New York University’s Washington Square News. Leading up to my senior year of high school, my party trick was reciting the top 50 schools in US News & World Report’s rankings from memory. It’s embarrassing to admit that its standing on some silly list was one of the biggest factors I considered when choosing which schools to apply to and which to ultimately attend.
COLLEGES
Tampa Bay Times

Conservative leader calls on Gov. DeSantis to veto anti-solar bill | Column

Energy independence creates economic strength. Russia’s atrocious actions in Ukraine are possible, in large part, because of the substantial natural gas resources the massive country has and the enormous amount of revenue those exports generate. From an energy security perspective, Florida’s electric utilities are dangerously under-diversified compared to neighboring...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
62K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy