Park City hires Matt Neely as Transportation Director

Dawn Smith and her husband, Aaron, recently relocated to the Central Coast from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. – The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce has announced that it has hired Dawn Smith as Director of Communications and Special Projects. Dawn and her husband, Aaron, relocated to the Central Coast from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania after he was hired as the new pastor of Hope Lutheran Church. In PA, Dawn founded and managed the Development Program for the Adams County Library System. Before that, she was the president & CEO of the Golden and Conifer chambers of commerce in Colorado.

ATASCADERO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO