ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park City hires Matt Neely as Transportation Director

By KPCW
KPCW
KPCW
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Matt Neely comes to Park City from the Washington State Department of Transportation, where he has worked since 2001. Neely has roots in Utah and earned his undergraduate degree...

www.kpcw.org

Comments / 0

Related
KPCW

Lodging data shows spring crowds in Park City could relent in April

Recent lodging data released by the Park City Chamber Bureau shows a downward trend in booked rooms throughout April and into May. The report shows a high of 88% occupancy on March 17th before bookings start tapering off. Historic averages in April show weekend occupancy between 20%-30%. Current bookings are 10%-20% on those same weekends.
PARK CITY, UT
A-Town Daily News

Chamber hires new director of communications, special projects

Dawn Smith and her husband, Aaron, recently relocated to the Central Coast from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. – The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce has announced that it has hired Dawn Smith as Director of Communications and Special Projects. Dawn and her husband, Aaron, relocated to the Central Coast from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania after he was hired as the new pastor of Hope Lutheran Church. In PA, Dawn founded and managed the Development Program for the Adams County Library System. Before that, she was the president & CEO of the Golden and Conifer chambers of commerce in Colorado.
ATASCADERO, CA
KPCW

Park City offers discounted rain collecting barrels to residents

The RainHarvest rain barrel program is part of the Utah Rivers Council’s efforts to conserve water during Utah’s ongoing drought. Residents of Park City, Summit County, Millcreek, Salt Lake County, Cottonwood Heights, Murray, Taylorsville, Herriman, Lehi, Orem, and customers of Mountain Regional Water can purchase rain barrels for a subsidized price of $55, while supplies last. Rain barrels are also available for $83 for residents outside of those municipal boundaries. Barrels normally cost $140 and are made of 100% recycled plastic.
PARK CITY, UT
Yuma Daily Sun

City names new IT director

Yuma has welcomed Isaiah Kirk as the city’s new director of information technology. A 21-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Kirk brings more than 20 years of knowledge, leadership and experience in the field of communications. He moved through the ranks and progressive job titles with the Marines, ultimately becoming deputy director of communications based in Iwakuni, Japan.
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
State
Washington State
Park City, UT
Government
City
Washington, UT
State
Utah State
KPCW

Park City Council balks at Quinn’s Junction park and ride

The Quinn’s Junction park and ride was supposed to provide 465 parking spots to the eastern edge of Park City and offer regular bus service in and out of downtown. Now, those plans are on hold for the foreseeable future. During discussions on the project, councilors Max Doilney and...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Kimball on Main and the Kimball Terrace have new owners

The Kimball Terrace and Kimball on Main property, which includes 20,000 square feet of retail lease space and up to 9,000 square feet of event space on the corner of Park City’s Main St. and Heber Ave., has sold for an undisclosed amount. The property, which bears the name...
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Transportation Planning#Civil Engineering#Mayor#The University Of Utah
KPCW

Senior Center members are excited for a 'new era of cooperation'

The Park City Senior Center has a formal memorandum of understanding with the city and Summit County. That’s intended to guide the development of the Woodside Phase II affordable housing project. The Senior Center has owned its building on Woodside Ave since the 1970s. The city owns the land,...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

High Valley Transit gets $7M pledge from state

The High Valley Transit District is operating out of a giant tent in the Ecker Hill park-and-ride lot. District officials say moving into a real building is a high priority before next winter. The district is in the process of designing and engineering its new headquarters, a nearly $2 million...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KPCW

Park City awarded $2.4 million to expand electric transit fleet

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration and was distributed by the Utah Department of Transportation. The $2.4 million will be used to purchase three electric buses and one electric passenger van. Park City Mayor Nann Worel said the grant will help Park City...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Heber City adds outdoor gym to Red Ledges Park plan

As Heber City opens a new park, an outdoor gym is now part of the plans. The Red Ledges Park in northeastern Heber will include a playground, rock climbing and restrooms on a 15-acre lot that will also have an open lawn and trails. It could open as early as May.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Summit County Auditor defends record amid primary challenge

Michael Howard is running for a third term as Summit County Auditor against fellow Democrat Cindy Marchant Keyes, who is the Summit County Health Department's business manager. One of the two will almost certainly be the county’s next auditor; which one may be decided next week. If one gains 60%...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy