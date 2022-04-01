ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MA

Crumbling foundation bill moves forward in the State House

By Taylor Knight
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VkskN_0ewk5fle00

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A bill to help homeowners impacted with a crumbling concrete has been voted out of committee favorably at the State House.

It’s step one for homeowners who are right now forced to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars out of pocket if they want to fix their crumbling foundation.

Crumbling concrete impacting home sales in western, central Massachusetts

If passed, the bill would create a fund to help homeowners pay to get their foundations fixed and would require that quarries here in Massachusetts are tested for pyrrhotite. It’s the mineral that causes the cracks once it’s exposed to oxygen and water.

State Representative Brian Ashe told 22News, “Originally it was more in the Pioneer Valley and a little going east like towards Monson. Now it’s pushing like towards Worcester, they’re finding cases of it. So I think the more legislators that have constituents involved, then they’ll get interested and they’ll see it and they’ll realize, ‘Oh, this is an issue.'”

A similar bill was passed in Connecticut. Over three years, the state has been able to help 500 families replace their foundations, the majority of them for free.

A forum for anyone interested in learning more about crumbling concrete is being held this coming Wednesday in Rutland. State Senator Anne Gobi will be speaking, along with homeowners dealing with the issues. It begins at 6 at the Rutland Free Library.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
KSN News

Kansas ‘Sanctuary City ban’ bill moves forward

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A bill in the Kansas Legislature focusing on immigration laws is moving forward. The Kansas House recommended House Bill 2717 be passed Tuesday evening. The bill was first introduced on Feb. 22 at the request of Attorney General Derek Schmidt in reaction to Wyandotte County passing the ‘Safe and Welcoming’ ordinance […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holland, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Rutland, MA
City
Worcester, MA
State
Connecticut State
City
Monson, MA
92 Moose

The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The State House#The Rutland Free Library#Nexstar Media Inc
WGME

Mass. man accused of buying Maine hares to sell to beagle clubs

BDN-- A Massachusetts man has been charged with illegally buying snowshoe hares trapped live in Maine and selling them to beagle clubs in his home state to be used in field trials. Jon Rioux, 35, of North Attleborough is charged with four counts of interstate wildlife trafficking and one count...
PORTLAND, ME
Virginia Mercury

Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin

The General Assembly failed at finding a path to starting recreational marijuana sales this year, but a law outlining stricter regulations for retailers selling what one lawmaker called “juiced-up” synthetic products made its way through the legislature last week with bipartisan support. The bill, which is now before Gov. Glenn Youngkin, explicitly bans sales of […] The post Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Chris Young

3 Breathtaking Massachusetts Beaches

While the beaches in Massachusetts are no not as famous as the ones in Florida or in North Carolina, they sure are worth exploring. In fact, many prefer to spend their holiday in Massachusetts because it's less crowded than Florida, for example. On top of that, it can be a lot more cheaper. Whether you are one of the lucky people who actually live in Massachusetts or you simply enjoy spending your summer here, we have put together a list of 3 beautiful beaches that you should definitely explore next time you are in the area. Here are our top picks when it comes to wonderful beaches in Massachusetts:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Netherlands
11Alive

Georgia voting bill passes House, moving on to the Senate

ATLANTA — Tuesday marked Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, when bills and other measures are required by a deadline to pass and move on to the next chamber. Among those bills to cross the assembly, House Bill 1464--a piece of legislation introduced by Republicans-- passed on to the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS
WCVB

Identity imposters collecting Massachusetts public benefits: 5 Investigates

BOSTON — They're collecting millions in Massachusetts and federal benefits illegally using other people's identities and committing crimes across the state. Federal and local investigators speaking with 5 Investigates Kathy Curran about the human and financial costs of the fraud. It's an issue Curran and WCVB's investigative team has...
BOSTON, MA
Bangor Daily News

Judge dismisses Moorish group’s claim that Mass. gun laws kept it from defending Maine

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from a group that held a nine-hour standoff with Massachusetts police on a highway last summer while traveling to Maine. Members of the Rhode Island-based Moorish Militia, formerly known as Rise of the Moors, filed a lawsuit in September against the Commonwealth of Massachusetts claiming that their Second Amendment rights had been infringed upon and that they had been falsely arrested and imprisoned while driving to the Bangor area.
MAINE STATE
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy