Tandy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Beaumont Enterprise
 1 day ago

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLFA) on Friday reported profit of $131,000 in its...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

MarketWatch

Walgreens profit and sales beat Street expectations

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA, -4.22% shares edged up 0.3% in Thursday premarket trading after it reported fiscal second-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. The pharmacy retailer reported net income of $883 million, or $1.02 per share, down from $1.026 billion, or $1.19 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.59 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.39. Sales of $33.8 billion were up from $32.8 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $33.2 billion. U.S. retail comparable sales rose 14.7% and U.K. retail comparable sales were up 22%. The strategic review of the Boots business is "progressing," according to a statement from Chief Executive Rosalind Brewer. Walgreens administered 11.8 million COVID vaccines during the second quarter, and has administered 62.8 million to date. The company maintained its full-year outlook for low-single digit adjusted EPS growth. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $5.02, implying an increase of 2.3%. Walgreens stock has slumped 13.6% over the last year while the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Cuts Microvast Price Target Post Q4 Results

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas lowered the price target to $4 (a downside of 30%) from $6 for Microvast Holdings Inc. MVST while maintaining an Underweight rating on the shares. The analyst revised his estimates following the Q4 earnings call to reflect the company's updated outlook. Jonas noted that the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Galectin Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Galectin Therapeutics GALT reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Galectin Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 36.84%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Celsion: Q4 Earnings Insights

Celsion CLSN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Celsion beat estimated earnings by 24.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.9. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For March 28, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares gained 2.6% to $94.00 in after-hours trading. Coinbase Global Inc COIN is...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $132M Of 3 Stocks

Although Dow Jones closed slightly lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. MSFT, +0.36% inched 0.36% higher to $309.42 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. +0.34%. rising 0.34% to 4,545.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.40%. rising 0.40% to 34,818.27. The...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Homebuilder stock slump over rates seen overdone

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Homebuilder stocks have lagged far behind the broader market during Wall Street’s swoon this year, weighed down by fears that rising mortgage rates could severely dampen sales. Yet some Wall Street analysts say the selling may be overdone. One prominent exchange traded fund, the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

The Arena Group Drives Sharp Revenue and Audience Growth in Fourth Quarter

Tech-powered media company The Arena Group Holdings (AREN) - Get Arena Group Holdings, Inc. Report, which owns and operates 35 properties and more than 200 brands including Sports Illustrated, TheStreet and HubPages, reported total annual revenues increased 48% in 2021 compared to the previous year and fourth-quarter revenues jumped 44% compared to the same period in 2020, according to financial results released for the period ending Dec. 31.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Norwegian Cruise Line

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Norwegian Cruise Line. The company has an average price target of $22.29 with a high of $27.00 and a low of $19.00.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Yatra Online: Q3 Earnings Insights

Yatra Online YTRA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Yatra Online beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was up $5.74 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOXBusiness

Home prices unexpectedly rise 19.2% in January: Case-Shiller

Home prices unexpectedly rose 19.2% year-over-year in January, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index, as limited supply and a race to lock in rising mortgage rates drove enticed buyers. The 10-city composite saw an annual increase of 17.5% year-over-year in January, up from 17.1% the previous month, while the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Lululemon Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Solid 2022 Sales Outlook

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) - Get Lululemon Athletica Inc Report shares jumped firmly higher Wednesday after it posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings and said it could offset input cost increases with 'selective' price hikes for its athletic and leisure apparel. Vancouver-based Lululemon said 2022 revenues would likely come in between $7.49...
