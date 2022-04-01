Victim of Deadly Rural Hawley Fire Identified

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Update 10:59 p.m.:. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Volkswagen Beetle was previously stopped in the emergency lane and began traveling east on Interstate 16 in the right lane. A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling in the right lane and while approaching the Volkswagen from the rear, the front of the Silverado struck the rear of the Volkswagen. After impact, both vehicles traveled across the left lane and into the center median. The driver of the Volkswagen, Deana Morgan, age 51 of Ellabell, Georgia, suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the Silverado was treated for minor injuries and released.

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO