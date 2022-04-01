Northshore high school lacrosse team put on probation after hazing incident

WINNETKA, IL (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - New Trier High School has put one of its sports teams on probation for behavior away from campus.

New Trier said in a letter to parents it investigated a serious and disturbing hazing incident. The boys’ varsity lacrosse team had allegedly had an off-campus party in which one player was beaten by his teammates. The incident had been put on video.

New Trier said the team has been put on probation for all of 2022 and 2023. Officials also said the students involved in the hazing have been disciplined with significant consequences, although what those were was not made public.

The letter to parents also said administrators expect every New Trier student to feel safe and respected.