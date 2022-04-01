Charges filed in St. Louis Park arson and standoff

A St. Louis Park man is now charged after investigators say he lit multiple fires inside a St. Louis Park apartment complex and threatened to shoot police officers on Tuesday.

Kahron Nix, 29, faces charges of first-degree drug possession, first-degree arson and threats of violence in connection to the incident that unfolded over several hours at the apartment unit located on Camerata Way.

According to police, callers reported Nix was yelling and threatening to kill people around 8:45 a.m. When they arrived, smoke was spotted coming from a hallway garbage chute and form Nix's apartment.

After attempting to get into Nix's apartment, a SWAT team responded and breached the apartment and arrested him after several hours of negotiations.

A search warrant yielded six bags of cocaine weighing in at 67 grams and investigators also found $3,400 in cash in the kitchen. Burnt paper was also found throughout Nix's apartment.

Fire crews found a dumpster on fire in the apartment's basement garage that was caused by the fiery pieces of paper thrown down the trash chute.

Damage to the building was approximately $4,725.82.