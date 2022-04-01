ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation in Europe increases to 7.5%

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2TUJ_0ewk3n2i00

April 1 (UPI) -- European statistical experts said Friday that inflation in the European Union area reached 7.5% in March, nearly two points higher than what it was in February.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has continued for more than six weeks, and sanctions against the continent's energy leader are having global effects. Economists from Eurostat said inflation was 5.9% the month before.

"Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in March (44.7%, compared with 32% in February), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (5%, compared with 4.2% in February), non-energy industrial goods (3.4%, compared with 3.1% in February) and services (2.7%, compared with 2.5% in February)," Eurostat said.

The dramatic increase stands in contrast to a year ago when inflation sat at 1.3%, under the 2% target rate set by the European Central Bank.

Challenges are likely to continue for the Eurozone with Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing this week that foreign buyers of natural gas from "unfriendly countries" must pay in rubles starting Friday or their supplies would be cut off.

The European Union receives 40% of its natural gas from Moscow, mainly through pipelines.

.

Comments / 0

UPI News
UPI News

323K+

Followers

53K+

Posts

105M+

Views

Related
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Eurostat#The European Central Bank#Eurozone#Russian#The European Union
CNBC

Russian troops leave Chornobyl; UK spy chief says Putin ‘massively misjudged’ war

This has been CNBC's live blog covering Thursday's updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. Russian forces are continuing to hold their positions and carry out shelling strikes around Kyiv, according to British intelligence, despite promises from Moscow this week to scale back its military activity near the Ukrainian capital.
POLITICS
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
BBC

The heavy losses of an elite Russian regiment in Ukraine

In any war, there are units that distinguish themselves and others that become symbolic of failure. The 331st Guards Parachute Regiment had high hopes of being the first, but now represents the disintegration of Russia's plan for a quick war. The regiment's commanding officer, Col Sergei Sukharev, was killed in...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
Russia
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
POLITICS
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
Reuters

Dollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Wednesday while the euro weakened as oil prices shot higher again with U.S. President Joe Biden poised to announce, alongside European leaders, new sanctions against Russia during his trip to Europe. Biden is due to arrive in Brussels later on...
POTUS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
323K+
Followers
53K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy