Wichita County, TX

COVID-19 still declining in week ending April 1

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 1 day ago
The COVID-19 virus continued to wane in Wichita County the week that ended Friday.

One death was reported in the week along with eight new cases but only two hospitalizations.

The death was a patient in their 60s, a person who had been vaccinated. Their death brings the Wichita County death toll during the pandemic to 585.

Five of the new cases were in people who were not up to date on their vaccinations. Two of those hospitalized were in critical condition.

The positivity rate among those tested for the disease was 1.7 percent.

Across the country, fewer people are hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any other point since the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service began keeping count.

