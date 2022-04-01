ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Outsider-Approved New Albums for April 1, 2022

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iChS4_0ewk3Jl200

The final New Music Friday of March gave us a whole stack of new albums. This week, pickings are a little slim. However, sometimes you have to take quality over quantity and this week is an example of that. There aren’t any iconic names like Dolly or Reba in this week’s list. However, there are a few names that will be familiar to fans of bluegrass and alt-country. At the same time, today is a great day to discover new artists that are making great music.

New Albums for April 1, 2022

  • Maybe This Time – Bobby Duncan (Self-Released)
  • Crooked Tree – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (Nonesuch Records)
  • Country Lo-Fi – Jenna Rae (Lost Cowgirl Records)
  • First Generation American – Elliah Heifetz (Legal Smile)
  • Country Coming Down – Paul Cauthen (Velvet Rose Records / Thirty Tigers)

No matter where your weekend goes, one of these new albums will be the perfect soundtrack. However, I wanted to highlight a few of my favorites from today.

First Generation American

Elliah Heifetz is the son of political refugees from the Soviet Union. So, the title of his debut album fitting. The title track and album opener grabbed me immediately. Heifetz blends a handful of traditional American musical styles and creates his own great country sound. More than that, Heifetz writes about his life as the son of immigrants. As a result, it’s the kind of music we’re used to hearing with a refreshingly different perspective behind the pen. This is one of those new albums that I didn’t know I needed in my life until I put it on.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQHod82ojr8

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: First Generation American (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQHod82ojr8)

“First Generation American”

Country Lo-Fi

Country Lo-Fi is one of the coolest new albums I’ve heard in a long time. Jenna Rae’s songwriting shines over minimal yet interesting production. Each song is just Jenna, her guitar, and one of a long list of lead instruments. The record features everything from mandolins to synthesizers,

The percussion, though, is made up of samples of different noises. According to Jenna Rae’s website, they recorded lap pats, dog collar jingles, a shaking pill bottle, and a handful of other sounds. Now, usually, I’m the first one to complain about the lack of real instruments in country music. However, this just works so well. The percussion, like the ever-changing lead instruments, fits each song like a glove.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JfvsRAh15X4

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Whiskey Breath (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JfvsRAh15X4)

“Whiskey Breath”

Crooked Tree

Crooked Tree was one of the new albums from this month that I just couldn’t wait to hear. After hearing the singles, especially “Dooley’s Farm” I knew it was going to be a mind-blowing record. I wasn’t disappointed. Molly Tuttle’s flatpicking and singing are always a joy to hear no matter who she is with. Molly and Golden Highway work together like a well-oiled machine. If you’re a bluegrass fan, you need to hear this album. It’s beautiful.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8UbDZa9SNFw

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dooley's Farm (feat. Billy Strings) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8UbDZa9SNFw)

“Dooley’s Farm” feat. Billy Strings

Comments / 0

Outsider.com
Outsider.com

432K+

Followers

46K+

Posts

153M+

Views

Related
Outsider.com

Colorado Woman Dies at Grand Canyon National Park After Falling Into Colorado River Rapids

A multi-day adventure in the Grand Canyon turned into a horrific accident when a Colorado native on the boat fell into the rapids and died. Last Thursday, in the late morning, Mary Kelley, 68, was visiting the Grand Canyon National Park on a multi-day boating trip. On day nine of the excursion, Kelley and the group traveled down the Colorado River near Hance Rapid when she fell into the water.
COLORADO STATE
Rolling Stone

Robert Pollard Combining Two Out-of-Print Solo Albums Into New LP, ‘Our Gaze’

Click here to read the full article. Guided by Voices’ Robert Pollard has reimagined and combined his two out-of-print 2007 albums into a new release, Our Gaze, set to arrive May 20 via Rockathon Records. The new project pulls songs from the two LPs Pollard released on Oct. 9, 2007: Standard Gargoyle Decisions and Coast to Coast Carpet of Love (both albums were originally issued by Merge Records). Though both albums are still available digitally, they’ve been out-of-print in physical formats for a while now, which is why Pollard decided to winnow the combined track list down to 15 songs and...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Strings
Person
Molly Tuttle
Person
Bobby Duncan
Deadline

Jeff Carson Dies: Chart-Topping Country Singer-Turned-Policeman Was 58

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Carson, who had 14 songs make it onto the Billboard’s country music charts, died Saturday in a Franklin, TN, hospital from a heart attack, his publicist said. He was 58. Carson had hits with “Not On Your Love,” (a No. 1) and “The Car” (in the top five) before leaving the music industry and becoming a police officer. He recently started recording again and released a single in what amounted to a small comeback. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Carson sang in church and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Music Production#Nonesuch Records#Cowgirl Records#First Generation American
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Ryan Newman Talks Returning To Racing Modified at Richmond

NASCAR fans, because the Rocket Man has returned. After the 2021 season, many fans speculated that NASCAR legend Ryan Newman might have retired from the racing organization. Newman, however, said that he’s far from finished with racing. He has no plans to compete in the Cup Series this year, though. Instead, he wants to race just for fun.
RICHMOND, VA
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Woman Dies After Falling Off Cliff During Hike in Utah

Yesterday, Utah officials received a call regarding a woman who had fallen off of a cliff while hiking. Unfortunately, she died due to the injuries she sustained. On March 27 at roughly 1:00 p.m., a hiker contacted the Sevier County EMTs and Search and Rescue when his wife fell off of a cliff during their hiking trip. The woman was 26-year-old Candice Thompson, Utah. The two had been hiking near an area that locals know as “Bulls Head,” west of Richfield where the woman was from. Thompson fell between 75 and 100 feet off of the hiking trail. Immediately after, her husband ran down the cliff to get her and called 911.
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Against The Wind” By The Highwaymen

Today for the Whiskey Riff Song of the Week, we have a cover from the Highwaymen of Bob Seger’s classic “Against the Wind.”. Of course, the Highwaymen is the country supergroup consisting of country music’s most well-known outlaws, including Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. They covered the song in 1985 for their first studio album, Highwayman.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

A Texas Elementary School Was Caught With 24 Threatened Tortoises

A Texas elementary school found itself in a sticky situation after game wardens learned that a classroom had been collecting endangered Texas tortoises for years. The Duval County school introduced the first two tortoises to the building a few years ago. And over time, students brought in more. When officials finally caught on, 24 of the creatures were living inside the school’s atrium.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

432K+
Followers
46K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy