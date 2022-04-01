What are key skills?

Key skills are words and phrases that describe the core areas of expertise required to do a job. These range from soft skills that can be applied to most jobs such as being a good communicator or highly organised to hard skills which are usually job specific. Examples of hard skills might include SEO for marketing or bookkeeping within accountancy. Language and particular IT skills are also hard skills.

Why are they important?

Your CV now has two audiences. Key skills are important to show both audiences that you have the requisite expertise. Firstly, if you are applying for jobs online it is likely that the employer will be using an ATS system to filter CVs and rank them in order of preference. ATS work mainly by analysing CVs for relevant key words and phrases associated with the job description. The second audience is the recruiter deciding on whom to call to interview. Key skills can reaffirm to the recruiter you have the right skills too, helping nudge them in the right direction to calling you to interview. Key skills are important for both these audiences.

ATS systems

Perhaps the key problem with infographic CVs and their lack of content is in getting them to pass through ATS filters. ATS rely on written information in order to analyse and assess information. They do not understand pictures. With more and more employers using ATS, this places infographic CVs at a huge disadvantage. They are very unlikely to include the key words and phrases that a more traditional CV will have and are therefore much less likely to pass through ATS filters.

When should I use an infographic CV?

Some recruiters recommend infographic CVs for designers or data management roles. This is in the belief that the CV is being assessed as some kind of design exercise. Or that by representing data in a visual way perhaps you are demonstrating the ability to analyse complex data sets. I do not believe this is a valid reason. Designers have a separate portfolio to display their design skills. Data managers should tell the reader about their achievements through providing examples.

Infographic CVs, however, may have their use not in applying for jobs but for companies internally. As part of tender and bid processes, organisations often have to submit CVs of the account team. This could be the perfect place to present areas of expertise simply and creatively – branded in company colours. For the vast majority of job seekers, however, it is better to stick with the a more traditional written CV that acts as a blank canvass for you to tell your story.

This article is written by Neville Rose, Director of CV Writers.

