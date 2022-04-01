ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Realizing my own privilege

By Apr 1, 2022
Rochelle News-Leader
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA few months ago, I was pulled over by a Springfield-area police officer for a minor traffic violation. He shined a flashlight in my car and said, “Mr. Reeder, are you carrying?”. I replied that “no,” my firearm was home locked up in a safe. He...

www.rochellenews-leader.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Missing Missouri woman called mother crying and said ‘he wont let me leave’ moments before vanishing in Texas

A Missouri woman went missing after making a desperate phone call to her mother begging for help. Dana Holt, 30, disappeared on 2 March. She was last seen on surveillance video leaving a train with a man who appeared to be helping her with her bag. A short time later, she called her mother, Deborah, in a panic. She was crying on the call. “She sounded terrified and scared. I was like ‘where are you?’ She was like, ‘Oh my gosh. He’s getting out of the shower. I got to go.’ That was it,” Deborah said in an interview...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
Springfield, IL
Slate

Help! My Mother-in-Law Is Trashing the Name I Swore to Give My Daughter.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I lost my best friends in a car accident when I was 19. We had literally known each other since we were in diapers. We had all these plans: travel, college, careers, and kids. All that was cut short by some a-hole who ran a red light. Since then, I vowed that if I had a daughter, I would name her after them. I am married with a son. My husband’s family has a tradition of using the grandparents’ names, especially the boys. I didn’t have a problem with this, but I am pregnant with a girl now. I have spoken at length with my husband over the years about wanting to honor my old friends. He also agreed and said he understood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Socks#Racial Injustice#Racism#D Chicago
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Accept Unborn Grandchild is a Girl

In some cultures, and throughout history, boys are preferred over girls. Whether it's for status reasons, carrying on family names, or cultural reasons. For example, due to the one-child law in China, it wasn't uncommon for newborn girls to be abandoned so that families could try again for a boy instead.
WISN

Skateland changes policy, will start allowing Milwaukee teens inside

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Skateland in Waukesha is changing its policy regarding Milwaukee teens, following public outcry this week. After two Black Milwaukee teenage girls were not allowed inside the indoor skate rink on Saturday, the owner told the mother of one of the girls it was because they do not allow any teens from Milwaukee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy