Search is on after Rochester mob hitman escapes federal custody

Rochester, N.Y. — A man convicted of slaying three people and attempting to kill two others has gone missing from federal custody.

Dominic Taddeo, 64, is due to be released from custody in less than a year. But, as of March 28, the federal Bureau of Prisons lists him as "escaped" after he did not return to a Florida Residential Center - a halfway house - after an authorized appointment Monday.

In 1989, channel 13 was there when Taddeo was brought back to Rochester, two years after skipping bail before sentencing in a firearms case. He was finally caught when authorities learned of a planned rendezvous with his brother in Cleveland.

Taddeo was later convicted of killing three men, including Nicholas Mastrodonato in his Gates coin store in May of 1982, in the early 1980s during Rochester's mob wars. His other victims include Gerald Pelusio and Dino Tortatice.

He was sentenced to 54 years in prison.

Now, Taddeo is presumed to be on the run.

Former reporter Jim Redmond covered the Rochester mob for the "Democrat & Chronicle" and for years here at channel 13.

"It always struck me if these guys put this effort into a legitimate business, they'd all be millionaires," he said.

Taddeo attempted to kill mobster Thomas Marotta twice but he survived both shootings. Taddeo was also part of a plot to kill mob figure Thomas Taylor.

"And for what - a few bucks? Dominic Taddeo supposedly got $500 for each of the killings he's convicted of - and has spent the last several decades in prison because of," Redmond said. "There's no glory in it. There's nothing romantic about. They're just straight-up killers."

The U.S. Marshal's Service in Rochester was notified of Taddeo's escape on Thursday, and is in the process of notifying people here, including the federal judge who refused Taddeo's request for an early release for health reasons two years ago.