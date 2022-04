In one of his last few media sessions as Duke's head coach, Mike Krzyzewski took an opportunity Friday to voice his opinion on the changing landscape of the NCAA and, in particular, how the organization's evolution will impact college basketball. With his Blue Devils set to play North Carolina in the Final Four on Saturday night, Krzyzewski's coaching career will be over by Tuesday at the latest. But Coach K made it clear he'll be watching closely the results of the NCAA's Division I Transformation Committee.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO