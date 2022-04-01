ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ross McCrorie: Aberdeen under a lot of pressure in push for top-six finish

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRoss McCrorie admits Aberdeen have to get themselves out of a...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scottish Premiership things to watch: Time running out in top-six scramble

Just two games remain before the Scottish Premiership splits in two for the final run-in. There are seven sides jostling for three spots in the top half, with a mere four points covering Dundee United in fourth to Aberdeen in 10th. Meanwhile, Dundee and St Johnstone continue their scrap at...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Championship roundup: Aleksandar Mitrovic hits double in Fulham victory

Aleksandar Mitrovic continued his remarkable scoring form by hitting both goals as Championship leaders Fulham beat west London rivals QPR 2-0. The Serbia striker’s first-half opener put Fulham in control at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, and his 78th-minute penalty sealed it, taking his tally to 37 league goals this season. The hosts’ miserable afternoon ended with manager Mark Warburton being shown a yellow card and his assistant John Eustace a red, seemingly for dissent. Rangers have lost their past three matches and five of the last six.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Ross Mccrorie
BBC

Steve Davies: Somerset wicketkeeper signs extended deal

Somerset wicketkeeper Steve Davies has extended his contract until the end of the 2023 season. Davies, 35, whose previous deal was due to expire at the end of this summer, joined Somerset from Surrey in 2017. He has played limited overs cricket for England, and has scored in excess of...
SPORTS
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee, Hibernian, Hearts, World Cup

Furious organisers of the Sydney Super Cup are set to hit Rangers with a whopping £5m bill for pulling out of the derby with Celtic in Australia. (Daily Record) "If we were to get there, I don't think there is anything for us as a squad to fear," says Motherwell full-back Stephen O'Donnell after Scotland were provisionally placed in the same group as England, USA and Iran for the World Cup. (Scottish Sun)
SOCCER
Daily Mail

QPR boss Mark Warburton is set for the SACK after picking up just one win in their last six matches - as hierarchy believe a change can trigger upturn in form and revive play-off hopes

QPR manager Mark Warburton is on the brink of losing his job following their 2-0 defeat at Fulham. The 59-year old has been in charge at Loftus Road since 2019 and though a popular figure, results in recent weeks have seen his side drift to ninth in the Championship table with just one win in their last six games.
SOCCER
BBC

Watch: Centenary Shield - England U18 boys v Scotland U18 boys

The Centenary Shield was first contested in 1973 and is a competitive international competition between under-18 schoolboys. England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland all play each other in a round-robin format and the team with the most points at the end of the tournament will win the trophy.
SPORTS
BBC

Transfer news: United expect Ronaldo to leave this summer

Manchester United expect Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club at the end of the season, halfway through his two-year contract. (Football Insider), external. Nottingham Forest want to turn midfielder James Garner's loan from United into a permanent transfer, but any deal could depend on whether they win promotion to the Premier League. (Football Transfers), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool vs Watford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Liverpool face Watford in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after a dominant 2020/21 season and Pep Guardiola's side are favourites to win it again boasting as they do one of the best squads in Europe.European champions Chelsea have proven they have what it takes to dethrone City, however, having done it in last season's Champions League final and will be hoping to add a domestic title to the one won in Porto.Liverpool were winners back in 2020 ending a 30-year wait for league glory and Jurgen Klopp is sure to have them back challenging again at the sharp end this season too while Manchester United will be looking to be back in the title picture with Cristiano Ronaldo returning to his former club in the summer.It's not all about the action at the top though with Norwich, Watford and Brentford promoted to the top tier for 2020/21 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE

