Robertson County, TN

Friday afternoon news update from WSMV4

WSMV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee Company ordered to make multi million dollar payment to...

www.wsmv.com

WSMV

Saturday evening news update from News4

Guests at two different hotels in Antioch woke up to find their cars broken into Saturday morning. 28 Goodwill locations across Middle Tennessee are participating in a wedding gown sale. Local restaurant helps support Ukraine. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Local businesses supported Ukraine Saturday. Kawai Poke Company in East...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tuesday afternoon First Alert forecast

Discussions around Governor Bill Lee’s grocery sales tax suspension proposal began on Tuesday morning at the Tennessee State Capitol. New video of deadly stabbing released in second day of Mosley trial. Updated: 10 minutes ago. |. New surveillance video revealed in court Tuesday shows the moments Michael Mosely is...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Middle Tennessee fire departments send crews to Sevier County

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Middle Tennessee officials dispatched crews Wednesday and Thursday to assist in the Sevier County wildfire in East Tennessee. Several fire departments in Rutherford County sent equipment and manpower to fight the wildfire after a request for assistance was issued through the Tennessee Mutual Aid System.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Sunday morning news update from News4 Nashville

Family members remembered a missing woman and her daughter on Saturday. Jennifer and two-year-old Adrianna Wix haven't been seen for 18 years. The Affidavit alleges that former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught tried to buy two guns and lied about the indictment. TDOT holds trash cleanup. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
NASHVILLE, TN

