New York City, NY

Judge strikes down New York City's school mask mandate for children under age 5

By Marcia Kramer
 1 day ago

Mayor Adams says kids should keep faces covered, but judge strikes down mask mandate 02:17

NEW YORK - A Staten Island judge struck down the so-called "toddler mask mandate" on the very same day Mayor Eric Adams says the city's youngest kids should keep their faces covered.

As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports, the city plans to appeal the ruling so it can keep the mask mandate in place for 2-4 year olds.

Blaming it on a surge of an Omicron variant, Adams called his health team to City Hall, changing his mind about lifting the toddler mask mandate that was supposed to go into effect Monday.

"We're seeing a slight uptick and we want to be prepared, not panic. That's the theme, what we're doing here New Yorkers. We want to be prepared, not panic.

But a judge threw a monkey wrench into the mayor's plans, saying the mandate for 2-4-year-olds is unconstitutional. Richmond County Supreme Court Judge Ralph Porzio said the mask mandate was "arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable" and is "void and unenforceable".

Attorney Michael Chessa filed the suit.

"It means that it's lifted. It means the parents now have the choice as to whether or not to send their kids to school with a mask or not. The mandate is officially lifted," Chessa said.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said officials decided to keep the mask mandate for 2-4-year-olds due to an increase in an Omicron variant and because children in that age group are unvaccinated.

"This afternoon, we're asking for a bit more patience and a bit of grace. Cases are definitely rising, and its gotten our attention. They will continue to rise over the next few weeks, and it's likely that over three weeks, we will rise to a different level of overall risk," Vasan said.

And that's not all. Officials are recommending that all New Yorkers wear masks in indoor settings.

"It's time for preparation, not panic. You'll notice that I myself am wearing a mask. I'm doing it because it's what I'm recommending what New Yorkers do in public, indoor settings, especially if you're not certain about the vaccination status of those around you," Vasan said.

The mayor said the city is fast-tracking an appeal of the judge's ruling so it can keep the mask mandate for kids in nursery school and day care. Until then, it will be up to parents to mask or unmask.

Comments / 3

Robin Bambaloff
1d ago

I hope they do not win the appeal! Children who are learning language,have a speech problem or a toddler needs to see your face and your mouth to learn language.Some children will think we all sound like Darth Vader!

3
Donna Argenio
1d ago

Masks wearing should always be optional. Just refuse to wear them. We live in America. Vote the communist out of office.

2
