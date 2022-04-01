ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

‘It’s been a good ride.’

By Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 1 day ago
The curtain has come down on a venerated Rochester pizzeria’s second act. The Original Bay & Goodman Pizza at 690 N. Winton Road, which first opened as Bay & Goodman Pizza in 1955 at Bay and Goodman streets, closed for good Thursday. Owner Larry Piccarreto, 67, of Webster cited numerous reasons. “The writing’s been on the wall the past year,” he said. The eatery’s lease was up, and Piccarreto and his landlord weren’t able to come to new terms. Between that and coronavirus pandemic-fueled factors — supply chain disruptions, product losses and labor shortages — “Around Christmastime, I made the decision I wasn’t going to be pursuing another spot.”

Dominic Taddeo, a notorious mob hitman who killed three people and failed twice to kill a fourth, has escaped from federal custody, according to the Bureau of Prisons website. The 64-year-old was only a year from his scheduled release. He had been imprisoned at a medium-security facility in Florida before being transferred to a halfway house in February. Records show he went to an approved medical appointment March 28 and never returned. A contract killer during Rochester’s organized crime wars, Taddeo fatally shot three men — Nicholas Mastrodonato, Gerald Pelusio and Dino Tortatice — in 1982 and 1983, although he would not be linked to those murders for many years. He also is bungled two hits on mob captain Thomas Marotta.

After weeks of speculation, it’s official: The 2022 Park Ave Summer Art Fest is canceled. The Park Avenue Merchants Association made the announcement “with heavy hearts” late Thursday afternoon on Facebook. “We have worked hard to make it happen but, in the end, there are too many obstacles to overcome,” the statement read. The organization did not describe the obstacles and declined to comment further. However, in addition to being derailed in 2020 and 2021 by the coronavirus pandemic, a few years ago the event lost its longtime producer and hasn’t been able to replace him.

Comments / 1

Carmen Johnson
1d ago

It's so hard to say goodbye, my family and I will always have fond memories of iconic restaurant, the only pizza served in our home when we were kids it was our favorite, it's unfortunate that there's no investor able to help save the business, they will be missed

