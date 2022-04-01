In the wake of chaos: PCB considers giving city manager more power to handle emergencies

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Local leaders are taking measures to make sure the city can act fast if disturbances similar to the spring break chaos from last weekend ever arise again.

In a special City Council meeting Friday, officials approved the first reading of an ordinance that would give City Manager Drew Whitman the ability to swiftly make decisions during civil emergencies without the approval of the council.

Mayor Mark Sheldon said this could include enacting curfews, blocking roads, halting alcohol sales or closing businesses.

"We wanted to give the city manager quicker authority," Sheldon said. "It can take up to six hours (for the council) to call an emergency meeting. ... (With) this, we'll go from six hours to six minutes."

He noted that under the city's current laws, an emergency meeting can only be called by the mayor or three councilmen.

Sheldon also said the fact that Whitman is the city's previous police chief not only is an added bonus, but makes it easier to give him additional authority.

"It absolutely gives him a lot more grace from the City Council," he said. "He knows better than we do. He's an expert in the field. I'm not an expert in law enforcement by any means. There are trained professionals, and he's one of them."

The ordinance was sparked by the chaos experienced in Panama City Beach last weekend, when thousands of people flooded the city as part of an unsanctioned event dubbed "Panamaniac."

Last weekend, local law enforcement seized 75 illegal guns and arrested more than 160 people — about half of whom were from Alabama.

There also was one shooting on Front Beach Road that left an unnamed 21-year-old from Alabama with non-life-threatening injuries.

During Friday's meeting, Whitman said the ordinance includes clauses that state media outlets, residents and officials must be alerted anytime his emergency authority is used.

He also said he does not "want the community to think (the city) is trying to pull a fast one" because the emergency order is well within the council's power.

"This ordinance is very important," Whitman said. "This is something we're going to do as a community to give the chief and his staff the protection they need in an instant. ... This ordinance is great. It's been a state statue forever. It's nothing new. It's just to get relief to the men and women fighting those battles in the trenches.

"If you've never been in the trench, you have no idea what (law enforcement officers) are dealing with every second."

The ordinance will undergo a final vote by the council April 14.