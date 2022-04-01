ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why was Hope Solo arrested?

By Jennifer Roback
 1 day ago
HOPE Solo is a former soccer goalkeeper who made a name for herself while competing on the United States women's national soccer team.

In April 2022, the two-time Olympic gold medalist made headlines when she was arrested, and now fans want to know why.

Former goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested in April 2022 Credit: Getty

Why was Hope Solo arrested?

On April 1, 2022, it was revealed that Solo, 40, had been arrested while driving in North Carolina.

According to TMZ, the arrest came after she allegedly drove under the influence with her two children in the car.

Solo was later charged with a DWI, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse, the media outlet reports.

If convicted, she could face jail time.

Previously, Solo ran into trouble with the law in 2014 when she was arrested for allegedly attacking her sister and nephew, who was a minor.

At the time, she was charged with two counts of domestic violence and allegedly told a police officer she would "kick his a**," according to ESPN.

Five days after the incident, she then took to Facebook to issue an apology to her "fans, teammates, coaches, marketing partners and the entire US Soccer and Seattle Reign FC communities for my involvement in a highly unfortunate incident this past weekend.

"I love my family dearly. We, like all families, have our challenges but my sincere hope is that we are able to resolve this situation as a family," she continued.

"Due to pending legal issues, I cannot comment further at this time. However, I am confident in the legal process and believe my name will be cleared."

Those charges against Solo were later dropped in May 2018.

Is Hope Solo married?

Since 2012, Solo has been married to former American football tight end Jerramy Stevens.

Stevens joined the NFL in 2002 after he was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks upon graduation from the University of Washington.

He spent the majority of his career with the Seahawks but later joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2007 and remained there until his retirement in 2010.

On March 4, 2020, the couple then welcomed two children together, twins Vittorio and Lozen, who are 2 years old.

"What have we been doing during our time in quarantine? Well, as you can see, we've been incredibly busy,” Solo said in an Instagram video, via TODAY.

"Please meet Vittorio and Lozen Stevens, both born in the middle of a pandemic.”

Solo often posts pictures of her family on Instagram account, where she has over 942,000 followers.

Hope played on the United States women's national soccer team from 2000 to 2016 Credit: Getty

What is Hope Solo's net worth?

A career in professional sports often comes with a large payday and Solo's career is no exception.

As of April 2022, Solo has an estimated net worth of $3million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

This number comes from contracts and sponsorship deals as well as other business ventures.

In 2011, Solo finished fourth on Dancing with the Stars and later published the autobiography Solo: A Memoir of Hope the following year.

