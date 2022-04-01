TV's Best Bets

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Mike Hughes
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 1 day ago

Saturday, April 2

Basketball, 6:09 and 8:40 p.m., TBS, TNT and TruTV. We’re down to the final four in the college tournament … only one of which was top-seeded in its quadrant. That’s Kansas, which faces Villanova (a No. 2 seed) in the opener. Then another No. 2 seed — Duke, whose coach (Mike Krzyzewski) is in his final season, going for his sixth national title — faces a surprise, the 8th-seeded North Carolina.

“Saturday Night Live,” 11:29 p.m., NBC. For three summers, NBC’s “The Carmichael Show” managed to blend topical humor with standard-sitcom laughs. Now, belatedly, Jerrod Carmichael gets to host “SNL.” His music guest is Gunna, 28, a rapper who has had two No. 1 albums.

“Whitney, A Look Back,” 8 p.m., CBS. Ten years and two months ago, Whitney Houston, one of the all-time great singers, died at 48. This hour includes unseen performance footage, plus new interviews with Dionne Warwick (her cousin), producer Clive Davis and singers CeCe Winans, Monica and Kelly Price.

“The Equalizer,” 9 p.m., CBS. Rick Ross, a Grammy-nominated rapper, plays someone who’s been jailed for killing a fellow rapper. McCall (Queen Latifah) is asked to prove his innocence — thrusting her between rival factions.

“Fallen Angels Murder Club,” 8-10 p.m., Lifetime. Toni Braxton, a superb singer, launches what’s planned as a series of mystery movies. She plays someone who was convicted because of her ex-husband’s misdeeds. Now she and other felons have a book club; naturally, one of them is murdered and she becomes the prime suspect.

