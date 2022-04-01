Former Perryton police officer sentenced on federal child porn charge

A former Perryton police officer was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison on Thursday in connection with child pornography offenses discovered during an undercover FBI operation.

Aaron Bennett Daugherty, 36, pleaded guilty last July to a charge of transportation of child pornography, according to Globe-News archives.

He was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, who also ordered a lifetime of supervised release following completion of the sentence, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.

According to plea papers, Daugherty was arrested following an undercover FBI investigation into individuals using Kik, a social media app popular among teenagers, to share explicit images of children.

On June 9, 2020, a Kik user with an obscene screenname – later identified as Daugherty – shared a video file depicting an adult male engaged in sexual acts with a blindfolded prepubescent child.

“I’m here to look at CP, everybody,” the user posted two weeks later. “Go on with the CP content!”

Law enforcement later contacted Daugherty at the Perryton Police Department. He admitted that he used Kik to view and share child pornography, adding that child porn did not “bother” him.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office – Amarillo Resident Agency, the Texas Rangers, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation with the full cooperation of the Perryton Police Department.