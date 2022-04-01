ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldham County, TX

Texas DPS trooper finds drugs hidden in spare tire during Oldham County traffic stop

By From Staff Reports
 1 day ago
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than 3 pounds of suspected cocaine Wednesday after a state trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.

According to a news release, at about 2 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a 2020 Hyundai Elantra traveling east on Interstate 40 near Vega for a traffic violation. The trooper then discovered two vacuum-sealed bundles of cocaine concealed inside a spare tire.

The driver, Nicholas Sotraidis, 67, of Freeport, Florida, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Oldham County Jail.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from Hesperia, California to Freeport, Florida, according to DPS.

