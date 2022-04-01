ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Barn collapses from fire damage, deemed total loss

By From Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aGymd_0ewjzrMs00

The Amarillo Fire Department released information about a barn that collapsed from fire damage on Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, Amarillo fire crews were dispatched to reports of a structure fire in the 4400 block of SE 25th Avenue around 5 p.m. A second alarm was dispatched based on the estimated size of the structure. The first fire truck arrived and found a large barn fully engulfed.

A defensive fire attack was initiated, and fire crews extinguished the fire. The fire control by around 6:30 pm. Crews remained on the scene to ensure all flames were extinguished.

The barn structure, which had several vehicles inside, completely collapsed as a result of the fire and was a total loss.

No injuries or fatalities were reported. The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office responded to investigate.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Hanover house total loss following fire

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A house in Hanover is a total loss following a fire on Wednesday morning. At 2:44 a.m., Hanover Fire-EMS crews responded to the 11100 block of Holly Berry Road in Ashland for a structure fire. Once on scene, crews found fire coming from the side of...
HANOVER, VA
ValleyCentral

Fire collapses barn roof in Willacy County

WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Crews are working to contain a fire that is threatening farm equipment near San Perlita. According to authorities, a fire was reported at Dewitt Farms northeast of San Perlita around 2:33 p.m. The fire collapsed the roof of a barn on the farm and is threatening several tractors and other […]
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Amarillo, TX
Accidents
City
Amarillo, TX
KWTX

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on rural Central Texas road identified

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Jason Dudik, 41, of Penelope, as the motorcyclist killed in a wreck Sunday morning. DPS Troopers responded to the crash on FM-2114 near CR-3231, northeast of Penelope, at about 2 a.m. on March 20. Dudik, riding...
PENELOPE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Update: victim in deadly car-pedestrian crash identified

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
ODESSA, TX
KCEN

Two dead after three-vehicle wreck in Waco

WACO, Texas — Two people are dead after a deadly three-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Waco, Saturday night, according to Waco Police. Police said a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 53-year-old woman later died at a local hospital due to her injures. A third person was involved and was also sent to a local hospital.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Fire Truck#Structure Fire#Accident
FOX West Texas

San Angelo man dies in crash on US 67

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A 26-year-old San Angelo man was killed early Friday when the car he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer, five miles north of San Angelo on US 67. According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the tractor-trailer, driven...
SAN ANGELO, TX
WCAX

Winooski building damaged in fire

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A structure fire Friday damaged an apartment in a building on Main Street in Winooski. Authorities say contractors were on the second floor of the building when they heard smoke alarms go off in the apartment below. They went downstairs and found flames and called emergency services.
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFDA

‘The old museum is a complete loss’: Structures damaged after fire in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Two structures are damaged after a fire fueled by strong winds ran through the south and west of Clovis this afternoon. According to the The Eastern New Mexico News, the Blackwater Draw museum building on U.S. 70 between Clovis and Portales was destroyed this afternoon during a fire fueled by winds that ran through the south and west of Clovis.
CLOVIS, NM
KOMU

Boone County mobile home considered total loss after fire

BOONE COUNTY − A single-wide mobile home in Boone County is considered a total loss after a fire Friday. The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to the Green Hills mobile park, north of Columbia, just before noon. Upon arrival, crews saw the mobile home fully engulfed with heavy smoke and flames.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

751
Followers
1K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy