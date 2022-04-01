Barn collapses from fire damage, deemed total loss

The Amarillo Fire Department released information about a barn that collapsed from fire damage on Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, Amarillo fire crews were dispatched to reports of a structure fire in the 4400 block of SE 25th Avenue around 5 p.m. A second alarm was dispatched based on the estimated size of the structure. The first fire truck arrived and found a large barn fully engulfed.

A defensive fire attack was initiated, and fire crews extinguished the fire. The fire control by around 6:30 pm. Crews remained on the scene to ensure all flames were extinguished.

The barn structure, which had several vehicles inside, completely collapsed as a result of the fire and was a total loss.

No injuries or fatalities were reported. The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office responded to investigate.