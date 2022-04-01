ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Op-Ed: Suicide, suicidal ideation and alcohol, substance misuse overlap

By Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 1 day ago
Suicide and substance use have impacted many families in our community whether through personal loss or the experiences of a close family member or friend. These struggles have only increased through the pandemic as multiple resources point out the decrease in mental health stability and increase in substance use/abuse. It is important to continue discussing these topics to promote education and highlight resources for the benefit of all those impacted in our communities.

Suicide is a major public health concern and a leading cause of death in the United States. In 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the National Institute of Health (NIH), Pennsylvania ranked fourth in the United States with 1,896 Pennsylvanians having ended their lives via suicide. In the same year, suicide was the tenth leading cause of death overall in the United States. Within individuals between the ages of 10 and 34, it was the second leading cause of death. These numbers do not consider the prevalence of suicidal thoughts among Americans. For example, in 2019, 11.8% of young adults between the ages of 18 and 25 reported having serious suicidal thoughts, which are described as “thoughts of considering or planning suicide.”

There are many risk factors that result in individuals being vulnerable to suicide. These include:

· Verbalizing wanting to die.

· Talking about feeling empty, hopeless, and having no reason to live.

· Discussing feelings of being trapped and seeing no solution.

· Feeling emotional or physical pain.

· Feelings of being a burden to others.

· Withdrawing from family and friends.

· Giving away possessions.

· Thinking or talking about death.

· Increased mood swings.

The CDC has a helpful section on its website dedicated to suicide prevention, and we encourage you to share this site with family, friends, and colleagues who might be showing any of these risk factors.

In addition to these risk factors, it has been shown that alcohol and substance use places individuals at greater risk for suicide. A report by Wilcox, Conner & Caine found that individuals with an alcohol or substance use disorder are at a 10- to 14-times greater risk of suicide than the general population. In Pennsylvania, the Department of Human Services (DHS) shared similar data in its Statewide Suicide Prevention Plan, published in September 2020. The report stated, “Substance misuse is a significant risk factor for suicide attempts and deaths. However, given that an overdose from a substance does not necessarily imply a suicide attempt, and that a suicide attempt involving the use of substances is not necessarily indicative of a substance use disorder (SUD), this topic proves particularly difficult to study.” However, the report further states, “Thus, there are considerable intersections between substance misuse and the opioid epidemic with suicide both nationally and within Pennsylvania.”

In addition to the opioid epidemic intersection, the report highlights the connection between alcohol and suicidality by stating, “Individuals with a diagnosis of alcohol misuse, or alcohol or substance use disorder, have been found to have a 10-times greater risk of suicide than the general population, particularly due to decreased inhibitions and increased depressed mood.”

It is important to know that there is help for individuals who are experiencing suicidal ideation and using alcohol or other drugs. Friends and family must play an increasingly important role in recognizing the risk factors mentioned above and must not be afraid to speak up when things appear different or are changing.

If someone is having current thoughts about ending his or her life and is under the influence of substances, call 911. If someone is struggling with his or her mood and is abusing substances it is recommended that they call their local crisis hotline.

There are crisis hotlines across the country that can assist individuals who need help. One such agency is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (PA 211). Another resource is a Managed Care Organization for Behavioral Health such as Magellan or your local county behavioral health department. If you do not know your local county behavioral health number or crisis number, Pennsylvanians can call 211. It is strongly advised to have this information readily available prior to a crisis event.

Magellan staff are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to provide resources to anyone living with mood symptoms and/or alcohol and other drug use concerns. Help is always available. For non-emergency situations, Magellan can provide referrals to agencies within our provider network where intake appointments can be scheduled to begin receiving clinically appropriate services that range from inpatient to outpatient care, including medication management and counseling. To learn more, visit www.MagellanofPA.com.

Melanie Berger and Ivana Romeo are care managers with Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania, which manages services for members in Bucks, Cambria, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery and Northampton counties.

