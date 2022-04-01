ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

National general contractor to open offices in Reston

By Fatimah Waseem
ffxnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA major general contractor has set its eyes on Reston. Winmar Construction plans to open offices at 2100 Reston Parkway. A company representative tells FFXnow that the office space is expected to be ready for occupancy by June 1. The company already has offices in the District, Baltimore and...

