ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Independent

Alaska Airlines cancels dozens of flights as pilots picket

By GILLIAN FLACCUS
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OosAR_0ewjySOC00

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dozens of flights along the West Coast were canceled Friday as Alaska Airlines pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations with the airline that have lasted nearly three years.

More than 100 Alaska Airlines flights were canceled by the airline, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland, Oregon, 10 in Los Angeles and seven in San Francisco, according to the flight tracking website flightaware.com. Flights were also expected to be affected in Anchorage, Alaska. Pilots planned to hold a rally and picket in all those cities on Friday, according to a union website.

Pilots with the Air Lines Pilots Association also protested last week in New York City outside the airline’s Investor Relations Day in a precursor of Friday's picket.

The bargaining actions come as air travel rebounds to pre-pandemic levels and demand is surging as many Americans head off on spring break for long-delayed vacations. Frustrated travelers vented on social media about botched vacation plans and reported that there was up to a 10-hour wait to speak with an airline representative about rescheduling flights. Many said they couldn't fly out for a day or two.

Robyn Dold, of Battle Ground, Washington, had planned to fly to Missouri on Friday with her husband, daughter and son-in-law to attend her father-in-law's funeral. The family received an email from Alaska at midnight — six hours before they were to take off — that said their flight was canceled.

Dold spent hours Friday on hold with the airline, and then in line at Portland International Airport, only to learn Alaska could not get them to the funeral on time — or even to a city within 10 hours' driving distance.

“We’d go with the flow if it was a vacation, but this is something that has a due date that we can’t change and it’s heartbreaking,” she said in a phone interview. “My husband is beside himself. His father was his very best friend.”

Dold, who was to deliver the eulogy, will instead watch the funeral on a one-way livestream with her husband from home, she said.

“What I think really irritates me the most, honestly, is that we weren't given any notification ahead of time that this was a possibility. We could have made other arrangements ahead of time if they had said, ‘Hey, you know, the pilots might go on strike April 1,’” said Dold, who said she didn't know enough about the contract negotiations to pass judgment on the strike. “That's what's really disappointing.”

Pilots have been in contract negotiations with the airline for nearly three years and the two sides are at an impasse.

The union says Alaska Airlines did not adequately prepare for a return to air travel after the pandemic and didn't take the necessary steps to retain or attract pilots as demand bounced back. Issues that still need to be resolved include job security, work rules and quality-of-life provisions that provide flexibility and reasonable schedules, it said in a statement, and the current pilot contract falls well behind those at comparable airlines in several key sections.

Alaska Airlines said Friday that it values its pilots and respects their right to picket, but it also needs to negotiate a deal that allows the airline to maintain growth and profitability. Alaska Airlines is working to recover $2.3 billion in losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a statement.

The airline said it currently offers competitive salaries for its pilots. For example, an Alaska Airlines captain’s average salary is currently $341,000 per year, the airline said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alaska congressman Don Young dies on flight

Alaska congressman Don Young has died aged 88, almost half a century after being elected to Congress.Mr Young was believed to have been returning home to Alaska on Friday when he lost consciousness during a flight, his chief of staff Jack Ferguson toldAnchorage Daily News.The aircraft was descending when the Republican, and the longest-serving member of Congress, lost consciousness. In a statement on Friday, his office said: “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
simpleflying.com

Alaska Airlines Offers 2x Pay For Flight Attendants On Extra Shifts

According to a CNBC report, Alaska Airlines is offering double pay to current flight attendants to work more than 100 trips per pay in a month until new flight attendants are onboarded. One trip for cabin crew is a single flight, and sometimes flight attendants work multiple trips in a day. They might fly Portland-Seattle to deposit passengers and then fly to Seattle-Minneapolis within a few hours. These trips sometimes require an overnight layover in a new city's hotel, the layover paid for by the airline - but still time away from family, friends, and personal pursuits.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Alaska Airlines Will Be An All-Jet Airline By 2023

The end of an era in Alaska Airlines' fleet is near. By the end of 2023, Alaska Airlines and its Horizon Airlines regional subsidiary will divest the iconic the DeHavilland Aircraft of Canada Dash 8-400 (formerly the Bombardier Q400) and its former Virgin America Airbus A320s and A321s. End of...
ALASKA STATE
FOXBusiness

Alaska Airlines offering flight attendant incentives to combat staffing shortages

Alaska Airlines is offering pay incentives to flight attendants to combat the COVID-related staffing challenges amid another busy travel season. "Like many other airlines, we are facing general staffing challenges," Alaska Airlines told FOX Business in a statement. "In response, we’re offering flight attendants pay incentives to fill gaps in staffing for a short period of time this spring."
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Airlines#Air Travel#Pilot#Ap#Investor Relations Day#Americans#Battle Ground
95.3 MNC

Allegiant Airlines is canceling several flights to and from South Bend

Allegiant Airlines is canceling several flights to and from South Bend. The decision has left many Hoosiers stranded all throughout the country, and other having to rethink their vacation plans. One Hoosiers told WSBT that he’s stranded in Las Vegas after flying out earlier this week — only to find...
SOUTH BEND, IN
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
cruisehive.com

Passenger Intentionally Goes Overboard Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages confirmed on Thursday that a search and rescue operation had been launched for a passenger overboard the Valiant Lady cruise ship. It will result in a delayed arrival back home in Portsmouth, UK. Passenger Overboard Valiant Lady. During the final day of Valiant Lady’s cruise to the Canary...
ACCIDENTS
Seattle Times

Alaska Air launches new Oregon academy to help address pilot shortage

Alaska Air is prepared to spend millions of dollars to help students attend an Oregon flight school, get their commercial pilot licenses and then get them flying planes for Horizon Air, its regional carrier. The Seattle-based company is partnering with the Hillsboro Aero Academy to launch the flight school program,...
SEATTLE, WA
Click10.com

American Airlines pilots protest for better schedules

MIAMI – With summer around the corner, airlines have struggled to keep up with the demand and now American Airlines pilots are saying it’s time to fix the problem. Hundreds of pilots lined up at Miami International Airport holding picket signs on Wednesday. They are asking for the airline to make serious changes before the summer travel rush causes even more delays and cancelations.
MIAMI, FL
Culpeper Star Exponent

United airlines ends flights between Charlottesville and Chicago

In 2011 it was C-H-O-C-A-G-O. Now, it’s C-H-O-C-A-G-N-O. Passengers flying out of Charlottesville Albemarle Airport will soon have only four non-stop destination options when United Airlines ends flights between Charlottesville and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport this summer, airport officials said. The move comes after American Airlines stopped flights between the two destinations in November 2020 and now disconnects the airport from the busy Midwest airline hub.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy