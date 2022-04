Jack Waksal and Sam Ron first met during the Holocaust, almost 80 years ago. They became fast friends as they endured slave labor shoulder to shoulder in the Pionki Labor Camp in Poland, one of the Nazi Army's many labor camps. The two were separated when Waksal escaped into a nearby forest and Ron was moved to another camp that was ultimately liberated. The duo thought they would never see each other again. However, they were recently reunited in South Florida, where they met one another 79 years after they were first separated, Good News Network reports.

