Ashley Kertes, who served almost four years as executive director of the Greensburg Community Development Corp., is stepping down. Kertes announced her resignation Tuesday after accepting the position of associate administrator to the superintendent and community outreach with the Greensburg Salem School District. Kertes’ last day with GCDC is Friday, although she plans to stay on to help the organization through the transition process.

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO