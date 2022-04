Scotland and Wales fans still don’t know whether their teams will be heading to Qatar to participate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup this winter, but their path to the final is now clear after the group stage draw was concluded in Doha.Teams must navigate three matches in the group phase and then three further knock-out fixtures in Qatar before the trophy is up for grabs on 18 December at the 80,000-seater Lusail Stadium - with both the Dragons and the Tartan Army learning on Friday that they will face England, Iran and USA in Group B if they prevail...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO