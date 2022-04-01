Mercy teams up with Convoy of Hope to shop medical supplies to Ukraine

A Polish vet has recused around 200 cats, 60 dogs and even a pygmy goat from war torn Ukraine, including one canine with a bullet lodged in its spine.Jakub Kotowicz, 32, crossed the border from Poland last week as part of three convoys - setting off from PrzemyÅl at midday on Tuesday and returning at 3am. He said he has not slept for five days.Among the animals Mr Kotowicz has rescued so far are a pygmy goat with diseased legs, a Sphinx cat wearing a knitted jumper, and a Chihuahua mother and puppy pair.He plans to keep the two-month-old pygmy...

ANIMALS ・ 12 DAYS AGO