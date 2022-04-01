ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka Springs, AR

Mercy teams up with Convoy of Hope to shop medical supplies to Ukraine

KYTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness owners in Eureka Springs say it has been an...

www.ky3.com

WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Local healthcare systems send medical supplies to Ukraine

Three firefighter paramedics from Arkansas unexpectedly had to put their emergency medical skills to work while visiting Northeast Wisconsin last month. Their effort, proved to be lifesaving. The filing claims Casper did not deprive students of freedom or movement or confine them without consent. Updated: 1 hours ago. Prevea shipped...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Freeman

Live updates: Ukraine in urgent need of medical supplies

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. health chief decried the devastating consequences of war on the Ukrainian people who are facing severe disruption to services and medication and stressed that “the life-saving medicine we need right now is peace.”. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the U.N....
WORLD
95.3 MNC

Beacon Health donating medical supplies, money to help Ukraine

South Bend-based Beacon Health is donating tens of thousands of dollars in medical supplies to the people of Ukraine. Beacon says it is donating these medical supplies as well as $25,000 to help victims of the invasion. They are partnering with Slavic Baptist Church in Elkhart, which is planning a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
NECN

Local Woman Heads to Poland to Help Pets Displaced by War in Ukraine

As millions of people flee Ukraine, millions of families are forced to either leave their family pets behind or bring them to the border for shelter. Marissa Squires, owner of Dogology in Canton, saw the images of families and pets being torn apart and felt the need to help. Squires hopped on a plane to Poland and took some of her veterinary skills to help.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Vet crosses into Ukraine to rescue animals trapped by Russian invasion

A Polish vet has recused around 200 cats, 60 dogs and even a pygmy goat from war torn Ukraine, including one canine with a bullet lodged in its spine.Jakub Kotowicz, 32, crossed the border from Poland last week as part of three convoys - setting off from PrzemyÅl at midday on Tuesday and returning at 3am. He said he has not slept for five days.Among the animals Mr Kotowicz has rescued so far are a pygmy goat with diseased legs, a Sphinx cat wearing a knitted jumper, and a Chihuahua mother and puppy pair.He plans to keep the two-month-old pygmy...
ANIMALS
KOLR10 News

VIDEO: Ukraine’s Convoy of Hope Center shows refugees in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Convoy of Hope shared a video filmed outside of one of Convoy’s distribution sites in Ukraine. Ethan Forhetz, the Vice President of Public Engagement, said the video shows thousands of people in line for food while the sound of bombs going off in the background. Forhetz said Ukrainians are dealing with this […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WMTW

A local nonprofit is sending donated medical supplies from Maine to Ukraine

PORTLAND, Maine — Partners for World Health is a nonprofit that sends donated supplies to countries around the world. Now their focus is on helping war-torn Ukraine. The non-profit gets donations from hospitals across New England including hospitals here in Maine. These items are donated because they are either about to expire, or a hospital changes manufacturers and they have leftover equipment.
MAINE STATE
KYTV

SPONSORED The Place: Celebrities at the 2022 World’s Fishing Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Johnny Morris brought all his famous friends for the 5-day festivities at the 2022 World’s Fishing Fair and 50th Anniversary Celebration of Bass Pro Shops. For more information, visit: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/worlds-fishing-fair?rid=20&ds_e=GOOGLE&ds_c=BPS%7CWorldFishingFair&gclid=CjwKCAjwxZqSBhAHEiwASr9n9B7sbrw2XuvCJCRORwRoj3i8uoDlqNs9FCF5zVQps73s2QE1-EcAwRoCRv0QAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
BBC

South Central Ambulance Service prepares to send aid to Ukraine

An ambulance service is sending medical equipment to field hospitals in Ukraine, to help the most severely injured soldiers and civilians. South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said the supplies could maintain a field hospital for up to a fortnight. It said the items could potentially save thousands of lives while...
WORLD
KYTV

Ivermectin does not prevent COVID-19 hospitalization, study finds

(Gray News) - A recent study conducted in Brazil found that ivermectin, a medication used to treat certain parasitic infections, didn’t reduce the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19. The study was published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine after researchers in Brazil studied more than 1,300 patients, half of which received ivermectin and the other half a placebo.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KYTV

Families facing higher prices for vacations

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - As the pandemic subsides, many American families feel they are in dire need of a vacation. But just as coronavirus restrictions are lifting, travel prices are increasing. Some families who haven’t traveled much in the last two to three years said they are determined to take...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KYTV

Springfield flights delayed Tuesday after sounding hotel fire alarm causes pilots to not get enough sleep

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several flights were delayed by four or five hours out of Springfield on Tuesday. It happened after a hotel fire alarm went off overnight, which prevented crew members from getting the required amount of sleep before flying. A Springfield-Branson National Airport spokesperson said five flights were delayed in total. Both American Airlines and United Airlines crews were impacted.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

On Your Side Investigation: Health officials launch cancer inquiry in Verona, Mo. amid accusations of pollution from nearby chemical plant

VERONA, Mo. (KY3) - A small Ozarks town is battling to save lives. A non\profit journalism group created a national map of cancer ‘hotspots’ using data collected by the Environmental Protection Agency. The pollution map put together by ProPublica shows people living near the BCP Ingredients plant in Verona have a cancer risk that is 27 times the EPA’s “acceptable risk.” Soon after a KY3 News report, the EPA held a town hall meeting to address concerns.
VERONA, MO

