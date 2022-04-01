ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

3 plead guilty to charges in death of university student

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) —

Three men have pleaded guilty to charges in the death of a University of Kentucky student who was fatally shot during a robbery.

Roman Gonzalez, Justin Delone Smith and Efrain Diaz, Jr. entered pleas Thursday in the 2015 death of Jonathan Krueger, news outlets reported. A trial in the case had been set to begin April 4.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of robbery; Smith pleaded guilty to manslaughter, two counts of robbery and evading police; and Diaz pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery.

Fayette County prosecutor Lou Anna Red Corn said in a statement to the Lexington Herald-Leader that she hopes the defendants’ pleas “will help protect our community and give their victims some comfort.”

Krueger, 22, was a junior who grew up in Perrysburg, Ohio, and was walking with a friend near campus around 2 a.m. when they were confronted by the suspects, who attempted to rob them, according to previous testimony in the case. Krueger and his friend cooperated at first, but the suspects began demanding more and the pair started to resist. The friend told officials he managed to flee and contacted authorities and police found Krueger lying in the street.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press
The Associated Press

831K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

374M+

Views

Related
WKYT 27

Man accused of killing 18-year-old in Lexington has preliminary hearing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man accused of shooting a teenager will go before a grand jury. Darryl Russell had a preliminary hearing in Fayette County on Wednesday morning after being accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Darian Webb. Detectives said that several witnesses saw Russell fire the single shot...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
WTVQ

Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA faces charges after crash with ambulance

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
SOMERSET, KY
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#University Of Kentucky#Robbery#Ap
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SCDNReports

Fatal Crash in Kentucky

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 12 is investigating a collision in Spencer County that resulted in a single fatality. A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Dustin Herrick (age 46, Peewee Valley) was traveling South on Ky-155 and struck a 2016 BMW traveling North, driven by Gerald Tromp (age 68, Taylorsville).
SPENCER COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 50-year-old woman found shot to death in home near Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County officials have identified a 50-year-old woman who was found shot to death at her home last week near Pleasure Ridge Park. Paula Rife, of Louisville, was named in an update released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. The 50-year-old died of a gunshot wound in the shooting that happened March 18 in the 6300 block of Hackel Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

831K+
Followers
411K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy